Just when we didn’t think Ann Coulter could get any dumber, she did this…

Ann Coulter has broken up with Donald Trump again… again.
In her latest podcast, posted to her Substack, the 60-year-old Republican troll declares the ex-president “done” and says his influence over the GOP is waning, citing his dwindling poll numbers and shrinking crowds at his rallies.
“They’re like Deadheads,” Coulter calls people who still attend MAGA rallies. “They’re following him from place to place. He sings the same songs.”
Ironically, in 2016, she published In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, a 221-page love letter to the disgraced businessman that is currently being discounted by almost 80% (plus a $0.50 credit!) on Amazon.
Last year, Coulter expressed regret over the book, saying “Trump betrayed his own supporters at every turn … I hate him. He’s a betrayer.” We’re guessing she doesn’t regret the money she made off it, though. (Prior to the 78% discount, we mean.)
In January, she made similar remarks to the New York Times, saying: “Trump is done. You guys should stop obsessing over him.” She also called him “a liar and con man whose grift was permanent.”
In this week’s podcast, Coulter also says the loyalty among Trump “fanatics” is not “indicative of a movement sweeping the nation.” And she encourages people who have abandoned the party because of him to “come back.”
“Republicans, it’s not the party of Trump,” she says. “It’s safe to come back, and it’s safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump.”
Hmmm. We have a feeling representatives like Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Tom Rice of South Carolina, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming might beg to differ. All four Republicans voted to impeach Trump, and all four lost their primaries as a result.
And about those primaries, Coulter also accuses Trump of making last-minute endorsements of candidates who were already poised to win their races as a way of taking credit for the victories and giving the illusion of influence.
Giving credit where credit is due, she might actually be right about that last point. But you know what they say about broken clocks.
Now, some tweets…
Ann Coulter just put out an article saying “Trump is done.” Laura Ingraham said it’s time to “move on” from Trump. Ben Shapiro said Republicans need to stop “talking about Trump.” The establishment is turning on him before his indictment. Rats scurrying off the sinking MAGA ship.
— Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) August 30, 2022
How many times has Ann Coulter "turned on Trump" when her name hasn't trended for awhile?
— Schooley (@Rschooley) August 30, 2022
Ann Coulter is not a serious thinker; she is an opportunist.
She used Donald to make money.
And now she sees the writing on the wall: She's going to have to find something else to pretend to care about to make money.
But as a political weathervane, her 180 isn't good for Trump pic.twitter.com/krs4u1dCEM
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 30, 2022
ALEX JONES: I'm voting DeSantis.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Time to turn the page on Trump.
BEN SHAPIRO: Stop talking about Trump.
ANN COULTER: Trump’s done.
DRUDGE: Trump indictment watch.
When your midterms are turning into Trump steaks.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 30, 2022
A reminder that Ann Coulter is only bashing Trump because she thinks he isn’t racist enough. Let’s not sing her praises. She is vile.
— Erie Siobhan ?? (@ErieNotEerie) August 30, 2022
The thing that annoys me about folks like Ann Coulter is they're actually really smart people who chose to intentionally play into bigotry for money and fame. Then, shift gears, when the gravy train starts to dry. https://t.co/VnayNIzeuc
— Jeffrey Reddick ?? (@JeffreyaReddick) August 30, 2022
Ann Coulter saying Trump is done is like Mitch McConnell saying maybe Trump went too far. It's too little, too late. You did the damage when it mattered to your bottom lines – you're forever tainted.
— Megs de Rothschild ? (@the_meghaning) August 30, 2022
Seriously, fuck Ann Coulter. Fuck her forever. Don't Liz Cheney her. It's bad enough that they've Liz Cheney'ed Liz Cheney.
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) August 30, 2022
Ann Coulter is a perennial grifter and provocateur and will say just about anything to get attention and monetize off of it.
— ?? Lowkey Rey 2.0 ?? (@AtlRey) August 30, 2022
Agreeing with Ann Coulter hurts my soul. I prefer to remember her as that racist who decided to show up to a roast full of left-leaning entertainers.
Here are some of the best insults from Rob Lowe's roast.pic.twitter.com/qkf2plceeK
— The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) August 30, 2022
13 Comments
bachy
This woman is “the pus that infects the mucous that cruds up the fungus that feeds on the pond scum.”
Apologies to My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) dialogue.
whereshouldistart
I’d send him a pack of razor blades if I thought he’d use them.
malone63
“Trump betrayed his own supporters at every turn … I hate him. He’s a betrayer.”
And yet, still, “Log Cabin Republicans” continue to exist…. Do each of them need a sharp bitch slap? So that, maybe, they’ll “snap out of it”?
ZzBomb
Ah yes the old right wing GWB two step. They all voted for him twice, but once he was out it’s all, “I never supported that guy!”
abfab
”Dragon Lady”. I love the little sub-headings you give these cretins. What keeps these creeps going? Oh right……the money.
Kangol2
Ann Coulter, accused of voter fraud and plagiarism, don’t forget, is utterly delusional if she thinks the GQP isn’t still Don the Con’s cult. Even in a blue state like Maryland, with a moderate current Republican governor, a far-right fanatic won the GQP nomination to replace him. Coultergeist and the rest of the GQP who were with him for years need to atone for enabling Don the Con, a total psycho traitor, and either not vote at all, or vote for Democrats until it’s clear they have purged the GQP of the Q-Anon/Talevangelical/Dominionist wings. Until that happens, she’s just moving her mouth and uttering nonsense.
bachy
“Coultergeist” LOL Did you coin that? Would that she would simply dematerialize. But it will take a long time for the mountain of bullsh|t that is Ann Coulter to decompose.
DCFarmboy
Laugh all you want, libtards, but any day now, the SCOTUS will overturn the election and return to the White House our President Trump and his lovely and gracious First Lady, Stormy Daniels.
abfab
You are fat and disgusting…..unlike Ann….she’s just disgusting and might need to eat some of your farm manure from DC.
LumpyPillows
LOL, I’m terrified of a lot of things I never thought could happen, but the Supreme Court overturning the election isn’t one of them at least not this time. For one thing there would have to be something in front of them to do so, and there isn’t. It doesn’t get more brainwashed than this.
abfab
I think she meant ParrotHeads. Have you seen these sunburnt old hippies? Oy vay. ChumpHeads are fat and disgusting…..deplorables.
LumpyPillows
The people who write headlines should be shot. Ann Coulter is evil, but she is not “dumb”. I know she got on the Trump train when she saw the tide was in his favor and there was money to be made. It really is selling one’s soul to the devil when you know how evil Trump is and you do it anyway for the buck. So, now that the tide is going back out and leaving Trump beached, bloated and off gassing, Ann has decided to make a buck on the stab in the back market. Either way, Ann makes money. Dirty money, but I’m sure she does not care – she never has before.
abfab
We all KNOW THIS ALEADY!!! Why do you feel the need to go on this way? Did you just get off the turnip truck?