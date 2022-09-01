stable genius

Kevin Sorbo pulls ahead Scott Baio and Kirstie Alley in the race to be the dumbest has-been on Twitter

By

Hollywood has-been/Donald Trump loyalist Kevin Sorbo managed to briefly trend on Twitter this morning after posting another dumb tweet, this time attacking the entire state of California for some unknown reason.

“California is a joke,” the 63-year-old Bernie the Dolphin star griped without providing any additional context that might help illuminate why he feels this way. We could try to speculate but, honestly, what’s the point?

Sorbo, who has over 1 million Twitter followers, is no stranger to saying incredibly stupid things online. In the past, he’s used his social media platform to rail against vaccine mandates, bitch about the IRS, spout pro-Russia sentiments, and argue that Democrats are sub-par presidents and that’s why none appear on Mount Rushmore.

In January 2021, his former co-star, lesbian icon and Xena actress Lucy Lawless, ripped into him after he praised January 6 insurrectionists for being “patriots.”

“No, Peanut. They are not Patriots,” she tweeted. “They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

