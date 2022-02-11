Kim Petras releases new single “Throat Goat” and the ghost of Nancy Reagan quickly enters the chat

Kim Petras‘ just dropped her latest single “Throat Goat” from her new EP Slut Pop and, naturally, everyone’s talking about Nancy Reagan.

The trans techno-pop diva, whose song “Coconuts” is currently nominated for best Queer Anthem in the 2022 Queerties, posted the official music video to her new single on YouTube yesterday.

Now, you might be wondering how Mrs. Reagan fits into all this. Let us explain…

Last December, a rumor about how the former FLOTUS, who died in 2016, was known for giving the best blowjob on the MGM lot during her acting days resurfaced on Twitter.

(For the record: There’s nothing wrong with giving lots and lots of blowjobs. If that’s your thing, we say go for it!)

It all started when Abigail Shapiro, the sister of antigay podcaster Ben Shapiro, tweeted a “trashy” photo of singer and HIV/AIDS activist Madonna next to a “classy” photo of Reagan, who famously turned a blind eye to the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, along with the caption, “This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?”

This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be? pic.twitter.com/Gj5M0Gqr5w — Classically Abby (@classicallyabby) December 9, 2021

This prompted people to go digging into Nancy’s past, where it didn’t take long for them to uncover the BJ stuff.

Vice reported at the time:

As spotted in June by the Washington Babylon, an unauthorized biography of Nancy published in 1992 noted that Nancy “was renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex…not only in the evening but in offices. That was one of the reasons that she was very popular on the MGM lot.” Another source is quoted in that book as saying Nancy tagged along with friends on trips to Arizona; her guy friends would pick up girls at Arizona State University, and Nancy “entertained them orally” on those road trips. A Village Voice article from 1998 also referenced the biography, and noted that Nancy “was known to give the best blowjob in town.”

While Petras’ song makes no mention of Reagan (it does, however, give a shout out to Lady Gaga), many on Twitter have already declared it a sentimental ode to the former first lady.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Brace yourself for the endless throat goat jokes for the next few days pic.twitter.com/iOjwZiGeb5 — Dr. Rich Minuski (ChiroNurse) ? (@RMinuski) February 11, 2022

Kim Petras released a loving tribute to Nancy Reagan https://t.co/ApT6bBRdtq — Louie (@DJLouieXIV) February 11, 2022

Nancy Reagan in hell asking why pic.twitter.com/oECRMj3I8w — Tijuana Maxx (@byalexzaragoza) February 11, 2022

Why is Throat Goat trending on Nancy Reagan’s internet before 10am EST?!? pic.twitter.com/1x4Fjv1DrD — insubordinate and churlish (@iTalkWet) February 11, 2022

I just know Nancy Reagan going hard in hell to Throat Goat by @kimpetras — Keegan ? (@KeeganFrench) February 11, 2022

RIP Nancy Reagan, you would’ve loved “Throat Goat” https://t.co/ndsktP4I7Q — Matty Ice (@IceColdKilla9) February 11, 2022

THROAT GOAT- Kim Petras pic.twitter.com/RUgOrcPUwB — Cesar is a slut ??? (@ButeraCesar) February 10, 2022

Today was the day we learned Kim Petras is a Nancy Reagan stan — t*m f*rd (@jawnrivers) February 11, 2022

The Reagan Foundation has not issued any comment on Petras’ new single.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.