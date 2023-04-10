Kristi Noem auditions to be Donald Trump’s running mate with another attack on trans kids

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (Photo: YouTube)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is once again going after LGBTQ+ people, and kids in particular.

Most recently, the gay-hating, god-fearing Noem threatened to challenge the Biden Administration in court over its new guidance regarding trans participation in sports.

While the ruling allows for high schools to still bar trans students from competing on teams in accordance with their gender identity, it outlaws blanket bans. South Dakota is one of 20 states that’s passed an outright transgender athlete ban over the last couple of years.

“South Dakota will not allow this to stand. We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports,” Noem tweeted. “President Biden, we’ll see you in court.”

Noem has a history of targeting the trans community.

Earlier this year, she signed legislation that doesn’t only outlaw gender-affirming care for transgender kids and teens, but also requires doctors who are already treating trans youth with puberty blockers to stop the practice by December 31.

Like other Republican governors with national aspirations–it’s rumored that she’s on Donald Trump’s shortlist for possible VP candidates–Noem is doubling down on bigotry. She’s also issued an executive order that prohibits state universities from teaching critical race theory.

When asked last year about a harrowing statistic that says 90% of LGBTQ+ South Dakotans are diagnosed with anxiety or depression, she feigned ignorance. “That makes me sad,” she told reporters. “We should figure it out.”

Of course, Noem’s actions don’t indicate she’s truly concerned about the mental health LGBTQ+ people. As many trans advocates have noted, the Biden’s athlete proposal still allows high schools to ban trans students from certain sports if they claim there’s a “fairness” or potential injury-related issue.

In other words, it seemingly represents a middle ground. But Noem wants to go further.

Her legal challenge could also very well be a loser. Last week, the conservative Supreme Court declined to enforce West Virginia’s law banning trans athletes from girls teams. As a result, the only known out trans athlete in West Virginia, a 12-year-old girl, can stay on her middle school’s girls track team.

Here’s how people have been reacting to Noem’s tweet…

