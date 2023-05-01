Kristi Noem kicks up her hatred for LGBTQ+ kids another five notches with latest far-right partnership

Kristi Noem’s hate and hypocrisy know no bounds.

Last week, South Dakota’s gay-hating governor signed a pledge written by the anti-LGBTQ+ group conservative PAC Moms for Liberty to “advance policies that strengthen parental decision-making.”

“In South Dakota, we’re building stronger families by protecting parents’ rights,” Noem announced on Twitter. “I’m proud to sign the @Moms4Liberty pledge to advance policies that strengthen parental decision-making. Parents should parent their kids. Not the government.”

Because nothing says “less government” than a literal governor using her platform as a government official to promote indoctrination on her campaign’s Twitter page.

In South Dakota, we’re building stronger families by protecting parents’ rights.



I'm proud to sign the @Moms4Liberty pledge to advance policies that strengthen parental decision-making.



Parents should parent their kids. Not the government. pic.twitter.com/oABnzI7DiV — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 27, 2023

Moms For Liberty was founded in 2021 by three Florida moms/former school board members who wanted to push their conservative values and far-right agenda onto other people’s children under the guise of “parental rights.”

According to its official website, the organization is “dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”

In reality, it has spent the past two and a half years campaigning against things like school curriculums that mention LGBTQ+ rights and discrimination and advocating for banning school library books that address gender or sexuality.

Noem pledging her support for Moms of Liberty comes as no surprise given her obsession with policing other people’s private lives, as well as her recent attacks on LGBTQ+ youth.

In April, she vowed to fight President Biden’s plan to forbid schools from completely banning trans athletes. And in March, she signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for trans kids and teens in South Dakota and forcing doctors currently administering gender-affirming care to minors to stop by December 31, effectively forcing those kids to detransition.

When a reporter confronted her at a press conference last year with the statistic that nearly 90% of LGBTQ+ people in South Dakota experience depression, the highest rate in the country, she blew the whole thing off.

“Why do you think that is?” the reporter asked. To which Noem replied disinterestedly, “I don’t know. That makes me sad and we should figure it out,” before moving on to the next question.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), who just signed the first anti-trans bill of 2022 into law, is asked why she thinks 90% of LGBTQ+ youth in South Dakota are diagnosed with anxiety or depression:



“I don’t know. That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.” pic.twitter.com/WbKr2Tlujs — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) February 17, 2022

Noem is rumored to be on Donald Trump’s shortlist for running mates, should the one-term, twice impeached, once-indicted ex-president win his party’s nomination in 2024. Although some of her recent moves, like signing the Moms for Liberty pledge last week and speaking at an NRA convention last month, indicate she could have her sights set higher than the vice presidency.

Here’s how people on Twitter responded to her tweet touting Moms for Liberty…

Moms for liberty is a hate group. — Common Sense #1 (@PleaseThink1776) April 27, 2023

Moms4Liberty are anything but … — T.Howze (@trishhowze) April 27, 2023

I think what you mean to say, is that parents should parent their OWN kids, not everybody else’s. STAY OUT OF MY HOUSE! — Kelly ✌🏼❤️Ann 🎭 ⚽️ Kocalis (@kakocalis) April 27, 2023

Then why don't you let us parents be the parents instead of signing bills into law that take that away?



And you know that Moms for liberty is a misnomer and they are a christfascist organization? I'll wait while you ask Ian what the big words mean — MamaBearD (@catcrazyknitter) April 27, 2023

Keep your religious and alternative reality out of our childrens education — Daniel (@LVRXDealer) April 27, 2023