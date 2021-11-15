Lil Nas X gushes “There’s going to be so many gay rappers”

–Openly gay rapper Lil Nas X sharing his optimism for more queer hip hop performers in the future of music. In the same interview with playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Nas X shared his hope that homophobic rapper DaBaby has learned more about LGBTQ people, and that success has made Lil Nas X much closer with his estranged father.

“The whole landscape is very hypermasculine. I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”