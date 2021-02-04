embarrassing

Literally everybody is laughing at Matt Gaetz after his latest spectacular failure

By

It’s not a great week if your name is Matthew Louis Gaetz II.

The antigay congressman from Florida is being dragged on social media after he failed to deliver on his promise that he had enough votes to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as the House Republican Conference Chair because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally, even flew down to Cheney’s home state of Wyoming last week to hold a rally about the whole thing.

“We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican Party,” he told the crowd, “and I intend to win it.”

Well, he didn’t win it.

Not by a long shot.

When push came to shove, and House Republicans voted on who they wanted to be their chairperson, Cheney handily won by a vote of 145 to 61.

Gaetz’s insistence that he definitely had enough votes, followed by Cheney’s landslide victory, caused his name to briefly trend on Twitter.

