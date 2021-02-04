Literally everybody is laughing at Matt Gaetz after his latest spectacular failure

It’s not a great week if your name is Matthew Louis Gaetz II.

The antigay congressman from Florida is being dragged on social media after he failed to deliver on his promise that he had enough votes to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as the House Republican Conference Chair because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally, even flew down to Cheney’s home state of Wyoming last week to hold a rally about the whole thing.

“We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican Party,” he told the crowd, “and I intend to win it.”

Well, he didn’t win it.

Not by a long shot.

When push came to shove, and House Republicans voted on who they wanted to be their chairperson, Cheney handily won by a vote of 145 to 61.

Gaetz’s insistence that he definitely had enough votes, followed by Cheney’s landslide victory, caused his name to briefly trend on Twitter.

Here’s what folx are saying…

No we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin. https://t.co/2iwjlxpB3J — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2021

You know the saying "An enemy of your enemy is your friend." While I'm not ready to call Liz Cheney a friend, the fact that this all blew up on Matt Gaetz face makes me more than a little happy! — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) February 4, 2021

Is it just me or is Matt Gaetz a dead ringer for Incrediboy/ Syndrome in The Incredibles?#ConvictTrump#ExpelMarjorieTaylorGreene pic.twitter.com/O8aRdiceOz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 4, 2021

All in all seems like a good night for Liz Cheney. And a bad night for Matt Gaetz. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 4, 2021

but Matt Gaetz went to Wyoming in his best suit from junior high and everything pic.twitter.com/r9J2QwcHZc — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 4, 2021

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene would be a really Qute couple — Emma Silverman (@EmmaSilverman1) February 4, 2021

Matt Gaetz getting ready to announce his next convoluted plan after the last 5 just fell through pic.twitter.com/SqTkYrWVX7 — Meidas Rutgers (@Meidas_Rutgers) February 4, 2021

Matt Gaetz is that kid in high school who had no idea how much of a douchebag he was. — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) February 4, 2021

Matt Gaetz is crying into his Zima tonight. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 4, 2021

I’m no Liz Cheney fan, but was happy to see her put Matt Gaetz back in his place at the kids’ table.#wtpBLUE#Fresh pic.twitter.com/FhwFWs8Vkr — Jennifer Bennon (@jennobenno) February 4, 2021

Can someone explain to me what good @MattGertz is to society? — Picking berries on the hill (@jimmywhiz) February 4, 2021

Oh my god I finally figured out who Matt Gaetz reminds me of pic.twitter.com/PvsNFsITL7 — Hydrocortisone Stan ???? (@BaeBielle) February 4, 2021

Liz Cheney made Matt Gaetz her bitch. — Marjorie's New Nightmare???????? (@KylaInTheBurgh) February 4, 2021

To be fair @mattgaetz has trouble counting above 10 if he doesn’t have a whole bunch of those mini tequila bottles https://t.co/1yIOUUJEB5 — StandingOvationHat (@Popehat) February 4, 2021

Remember when @mattgaetz flew all the way to Wyoming on our dime to campaign against @RepLizCheney in his hand me down suit, only to get blown the fuck out of the water 145-61? How does one move on after a loss that big? — Ty Webb ?? (@Ty___Webb) February 4, 2021

