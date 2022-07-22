Literally nobody’s buying Melania’s latest excuse about being “unaware” of the January 6 insurrection

Melania Trump claims she had absolutely no idea about the deadly insurrection happening at the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021.
In a new statement first shared with Fox News Digital before being posted to her official “Office of Melania Trump” Twitter page, the ex-FLOTUS says she was totally “unaware” of the violence that was unfolding because she was too busy photographing a rug in the White House.
That’s right, y’all. Melania actually wants us to believe that she was so engrossed in her photoshoot that she didn’t hear the police sirens in the distance, or news helicopters swirling overhead, or the riot happening just a few blocks away, or even her irate husband screaming at the television set downstairs as he hurled ketchup at the wall.
“On January 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the US Capitol Building,” she writes in the statement.
Melania goes on to say that it was her “duty” as first lady to archive the contents of the White House, which actually isn’t true. That responsibility falls on the official White House curator and the White House Historical Association.
“As with all first ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations,” she lies. “As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation.”
Melania’s “I was too busy to notice what was going on” excuse can be easily disproved, however, by the text exchange she had with then-chief of staff Stephanie Grisham which was made public last month.
On the afternoon of January 6, Grisham specifically texted Melania to ask if she wanted to send a tweet calling for an end to the violence on Capitol Hill. The then-first lady simply responded, “No.”
In the statement, Melania claims she was totally in the dark about what was happening that day, despite the fact that it was being broadcast worldwide on television and all over social media in real time.
She blames this on Grisham, who “failed to provide insight and information” and, had she actually done her job, she might’ve responded differently.
“Had I been fully informed of all the details, naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building,” Melania remarks. “And while Ms. Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident.”
When asked by CNN for a response to Melania’s remarks, Grisham replied, “Everything she said is bullsh*t and she knows it.”
Here’s what Twitter has to say…
Your “duties” were photographing a rug for 7 hours?
Melania Trump didn’t condemn the violence on J6. She’s blaming an aide saying they didn’t tell her about it
Theres’s a text from Stephanie Grisham to Melania asking if she wanted to send out a tweet. Melania said “no”
How can you tell if a republican is lying? They’re talking.
Because it’s not like there was a real-time text message telling you there was an attack and asking you to call for peace.
And it’s not like you said “no” in when you got it.
Jared Kushner was showering during the bloody coup
Melania Trump was having a photo shoot with a rug
Trump was in the White House Dining Room, binging on Fox News
Don Jr was quoting The Godfather
What a family of dumbasses#January6thHearing
What does Melania have an “Office” for?
Melania Trump, the BeBesting, Rose Garden destroying birther bride-for-hire of a traitorous madman is just as big a liar as her melon-hued meal ticket.
Tell me something I don’t know.
Melania Trump said the reason she refused to call out the 1/6 violence was because she was "busy working on behalf of our nation."
What was she working on?
Is this statement an NFT for sale?
Melania Trump claims she was unaware of the violence on Jan 6th otherwise she would have immediately denounced it. Yeah ok! What about the day after? Or the week after, or the months or….GTFOH!
still_onthemark
“because she was too busy photographing a rug in the White House.”
This is the first confirmation we’ve had that it’s a rug. Her husband has always claimed it’s his real hair.
abfab
OMFG! LOL!
bachy
LOL!
LumpyPillows
I believe that she is detached enough that she really just didn’t care. Do you?
What I want to know is where Melania was when Ivanna “fell” down the stairs.
bachy
“I had no idea there was an insurrection underway because I was busy having my a*shole bleached by my Glam Squad in a soundproofed, subterranean chamber.”
Sqwoah
Who the f cares what Melania knew or thought? Honestly, does it make any difference to anybody who isn’t treating this whole affair like a sporting match, rooting for their preferred team?
Cam
You always get enraged when Melania is brought up in an unflattering light don’t you?
Hey, remember when she lied about speaking 5 languages? Or plagerized Michelle OBama’s speech and then lied and said she wrote it all by herself? Or when she claimed to be a model but can’t produce any actual modeling photos that she was paid for before marrying Donald? Or when she got an Einstein Visa through fraud?
Kangol2
Lots of people care that she didn’t lift a finger to try and stop her deranged, fascist, psycho traitor of a husband Don the Con from engineering his attempted coup or, when his coup-participating shock troops were threatening to kill the Vice President of the US–HIS VICE PRESIDENT! or members of Congress or bashing cops’ heads in, she didn’t demand he call these traitor wackos off! Instead, like Madame Ceaucescu or Marie Antoinette, she was in her own little fantasy world, unconcerned, which is why no one believes her BS excuse!
Mr. Stadnick
To be fair she did also get her Only Fans page up and running that day.
Cam
Wow a Trump lied. Color me shocked.
Fahd
BFL Melania and hubby will be together for eternity, burning in the fires of hell.
DCFarmboy
I’m disappointed in the Melania haters here. Why don’t we take some pride that she was the first and only First Lady to play a lesbian in a porn shoot? This was an important “first” for the LGBTs.