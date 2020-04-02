Maluma leaves little to the imagination with his home fitness routine

Maluma is not letting quarantine prevent him from keeping up his amazing physique.

The “Qué Chimba” singer is currently hunkered down at his house in Medellín, where he’s been killing time by swimming in his pool, dancing in his home fitness studio, and doing shirtless ab exercises to keep up his physique.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old posted a video of himself and a friend goofing around in their swimsuits, along with a caption encouraging his 50 million followers to share their own dancing videos.

“I challenge everyone to make their videos,” he wrote. “The best ones I upload to my networks.”

He also included a shout out to El Arte de los Suenos (The Art of Dreams), the non-profit youth arts organization he co-founded in 2016.

Related: PHOTOS: Maluma’s wet Calvins break the internet

He followed that up with a second video of himself doing ab exercises because, hey, why not? Staying fit is important.

And speaking of staying fit, last week, he shared another video of himself (wearing some, ahem, rather revealing gym shorts). This time, he and his friend were dancing in his home fitness studio.

“Stay at home and be aware of helping the planet,” he urged everyone.

Related: Maluma addresses gay rumors head on