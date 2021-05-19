Marjorie Taylor Greene: Leave QAnon Shaman alone!

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) clearly thinks the January 6 rioters who broke into the Capitol Building are being treated unfairly. She has repeatedly suggested they are facing harsher punishment than those who take part in BLM and Antifa protests.

Yesterday, she joined a chorus of voices on the far right protesting at the way many are being held in jail without bail – or are even facing consequences for their actions.

Responding to a tweet that asked whether the QAnon Shaman did “anything violent” on January 6, Greene tweeted.

“Specifically on the Qanon Shaman; Did he physically assault anyone? Did he do any damage to federal property? Did he burn anything? Did he loot or steal anything? Where are the videos?”

Specifically on the Qanon Shaman; Did he physically assault anyone? Did he do any damage to federal property? Did he burn anything? Did he loot or steal anything? Where are the videos? https://t.co/hhYp1MAFi3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2021

The tweet prompted thousands of replies, with many pointing out that you don’t need to have been physically violent to someone to face felony charges or held in jail.

He had a big freaking spear trespassing leading the charge and saying violent things about Mike Pence. How come you didn’t go out to give him a hug if he was doing nothing wrong? — Emmanuel (@EdaMagician) May 18, 2021

Trying to stop the democratic process of certifying our election is insurrection and domestic terrorism, which by definition is violence. If this is what you endorse then you also have no place in our government. — Brian Crow (he/him) (@CrowMagnumMan3) May 18, 2021

Pretend the Capitol is your home, Marge. Somebody climbs in through a window that one of their friends broke. How do you respond? — rychkid (@rychkid) May 18, 2021

In a later tweet, Greene said, “The Jan 6th Commission is just another big smoke screen and witch hunt on Trump and his supporters to fuel the hate, while ignoring Antifa/BLM nonstop violence.”

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for sharing her “Covid-protection” workout

Besides tweeting, yesterday Greene also took to the House floor to make a five-minute speech on how unfairly the rioters were being treated, opposing the setting up of a commission to study the events of January 6, and the spending of more funding on extra security to prevent such attacks.

The QAnon Shaman is a man known as Jake Angeli, who was born Jacob Chansley. He was a regular attendee of QAnon protests before he drew worldwide attention for his highly-visible participation in the January 6 insurrection in DC.

He is currently being held in jail and faces felony charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct. He denies the charges. He has recently spoken of regretting entering the Capitol building “with every fiber of my being.”

This week, Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, told political news website Talking Points Memo that his client should not be in jail. Watkins laid the blame at the feet of former President Donald Trump.

“These aren’t bad people, they don’t have prior criminal history,” Watkins said. “F***, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f****** Hitler.”

Watkins also says his client has Asperger’s Syndrome, and suggested others involved with the rioting on January 6 have mental health challenges.

“A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all f****** short-bus people. These are people with brain damage, they’re f****** retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum.”

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene puts up anti-trans sign on Congress corridor wall

Besides standing up for the rioters, Greene yesterday also led a protest about wearing masks on the House floor. She posted a selfie along with other Republican lawmakers, saying, “ Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool. End the oppression!”

#FreeYourFace

Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool.

End the oppression! pic.twitter.com/EBvCtBpE6u — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2021

Proud to join these Patriots for a peaceful protest on the House floor against mask mandates!#FreeYourFace😁 pic.twitter.com/NSgC5Hfj4E — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2021

It comes as CNN revealed that 219 of the House Democrats (out of 219) say they’ve had the Covid jab, compared to only 95 of the 211 of the Republican lawmakers.

This Friday, Marjorie Taylor Greene will be uniting with scandal-hit Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to host an ‘America First’ rally in Arizona.