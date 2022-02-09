Melania has a new grift and it’s even more grifty than her last one

Melania Trump has a new grift, y’all.
Parler just announced a new “special arrangement” with the ex-FLOTUS that involves her sharing “exclusive communications” on the social media network.
The platform, which is popular among Donald Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and far-right extremists, says Melania will share “exclusive communications on Parler,” adding that it is already powering her website, MelaniaTrump.com.
“In the time that Parler and Mrs. Trump have been working together, we have found a new level of productivity and engagement with both her, her team, and her brand,” Parler CEO George Farmer said in a statement this morning.
Did you catch that, folx? Melania Trump is apparently a “brand” now, even though the only thing she sells are NFTs on her website. Although whether she’s even selling them remains a mystery since Vice just reported that the sale of her most recent NFT was purchased for $170,000 by the creator of the NFT, who is, presumably, Melania herself.
Follow the?from the Sale of Melania’s $170,000 NFT. The WINNER of Melania’s NFT got the?from none other than the CREATOR of the NFT itself, & an address linked to the NFT CREATOR got the?back.
That’s a 360 degree sale!
Did ?@MELANIATRUMP? buy it? https://t.co/iwSQqg59ot
— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) February 9, 2022
In her own statement released this morning, Melania said she’s “excited and inspired” to be working with Parler, which she believes “empowers its users to foster productive discourse.”
Like last year, when it was revealed the MAGA militia used the platform to embolden domestic terrorists and plot the Capitol insurrection.
“I am excited and inspired by free speech platforms that give direct communication to people worldwide,” Melania added. “Parler has been on the forefront of utilizing Web3 technology and empowers its users to foster productive discourse.”
The ex-FLOTUS still has active accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It is unclear whether her partnership with Parler will impact her activity on those three platforms. Also unclear is whether she’ll have any involvement with her husband’s social media platform, Truth Social, which launches later this month.
Now, some tweets about Melania’s new “special arrangement”…
All originally written by Michelle Obama. Again
— Hedged Funds (@HedgedFunds) February 9, 2022
Not the first “special arrangement” Melanie has been a party to.
— Are we in the Dumbest or Darkest Simulation? (@DumbOrDark) February 9, 2022
That should BeBest for her level of communication
— Voting Rights❗ (@BostonDems) February 9, 2022
Grifters gonna grifthttps://t.co/QNaWQHobp4
— Meerkats R On the Road to Nowhere (@MeerkatsRMammal) February 9, 2022
What happened to “Truth Social” lol!?
— HealthtechAsiaCEO (@CeoHealthtech) February 9, 2022
Her brand! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H5EVCS5M96
— Mitig8nfctrs2 (@GaterMit) February 9, 2022
Her life is based on “special arrangements“
— Wolves of Liberty (@LibertyWolves) February 9, 2022
Melania is pathetic
— annettebpink🌸 (@annettebpink) February 9, 2022
I don’t care. Do you?
— Newburgh (@jamesrubyworks) February 9, 2022
Heywood Jablowme
One tweet says “What happened to Truth Social?! lol”
yeah… whatever happened to Truth Social? It’s having even more trouble than that “Desk of Donald J. Trump” site.
At any rate, Melanoma communicates best in writing… on the back of her jackets.
GaysForTrump
Report all you want on the Trumps. You can hate them. And want them in jail. Whatever your opinion is. I respect.
But let’s balance the scales with your reporting.
Every. Day. Trump. Trump. Trump.
And your reporting totally overlooks other important stories.
Like this. This is huge. Not some BS story over Melania’s hat.
Biden science advisor Eric Lander, who resigned for bullying staff, had between $500,000 to $1million in BioNTech stock when he was in the White House promoting vaccines
Yea, come at me with the deflection. I’m trying to promote equal journalism.
Heywood Jablowme
Is there any gay/LGBT angle to the Lander story? That’s supposed to be the criterion here.
SamB
GaysFT: They also ignored Hunter Biden’s “art” sales… how much money laundering went on with that?
GaysForTrump
Heywood, the angle to the Lander story is his push for vaccine mandates and having a financial interest in what he’s pushing.
That effects us all. Sheep. Baaa.
Fibre
What does this have to do with Queerty? Enough negativity; Let’s get over Trump’s era and move on.
Heywood Jablowme
Trump’s era is not over, and won’t be unless he says he won’t run again.
Mister P
Hunter Biden is a non story. Especially compared to the destruction Trump did and wanted to do to our country.
Trump is a cancer to American democracy.