Melania’s messy rebrand, Orville Peck’s scandalous, mask-free photoshoot & Troye Sivan’s thong

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BYE HATERS!: Oliver Stark had some choice words for homophobes mad about his gay kiss on 9-1-1. [Read more]

UNMASKED: Online sleuths may have uncovered Orville Peck’s scandalous, long-lost, mask-free photoshoot. [Read more]

MEMORY LANE: Joel Kim Booster’s old tweet about Maya Rudolph made the Loot star emotional. 🥲

OMAR TRINITY: Omar Apollo, Omar Rudberg, and Omar Ayuso got into an epic crop top battle. [Read more]

SINKING SHIP: Melania got a rebrand as her husband’s campaign struggled with damage control. [Read more]

ONE OF YOUR GIRLS: Troye Sivan rocked a pair of denim hot pants, a corset and a thong in a sizzling new photoshoot for HommeGirls.

REMEMBER IT: X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo finally broke his his silence after his sudden exit from the queered-up cartoon reboot. [Read more]

INTO THE GROOVE: St. Vincent told Jake Shears that gay men were actually having S-E-X in her Madonna-inspired music video. [Read more]

WATCH: A deaf man dreams up all the ways to get his crush’s attention in the charming indie short Flirting, With Possibilities.

KEEPING IT BRIEF: Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas entered their supermodel era by flashing their abs & “large” packages. [Read more]

BATTER UP: Anthony Bowens stepped out of the ring and into the batter’s box. [Read more]

