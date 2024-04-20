Melania’s Stormy attitude, Trump’s lesbian roast, Biden goes in for the kill

While Who’s the Boss star Danny Pintauro’s glow-up and the wild Coachella fashions took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
THE OTHER WOMAN: Melania’s scorned BFFs are saying very different things about her true feelings on the Stormy Daniels trial. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SPACE CADET: MAGA nut job Marjorie Taylor Greene now supports space lasers to shoot immigrants on the Southern border. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
SASHAY AWAY: GOP liar George Santos claims he was a teen fashion model and posted the glamour shots to prove it. [Queerty]
SHOTS! SHOTS!: Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres is working hard to make sure another mpox outbreak doesn’t ruin Hot Gay Summer 2024™ [Read all about it on Queerty]
GOING DOWN: Disgraced MAGA princess Lauren Boebert’s fundraising nosedives as voters accuse her of cowardice & carpetbagging. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
MAY HE REST IN PEACE: What’s that you say about a certain Sleepy Joe?
QUEEN OF NICE ONES: Rosie O’Donnell just blasted the disgraced ex-president as only she can & we have a feeling he’s not gonna like what she said. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SAY GAY: Anti-LGBTQ+ bills keep failing in state legislatures & advocates are cautiously optimist the tide of hate may be turning. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
HE’S GOT JOKES: While TFG is stuck sleeping in the midst of his criminal trial, President Joe “Dark Brandon” Biden is laying epic one-liners at the former White House occupant’s expense.
