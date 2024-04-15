desert fashion

PHOTOS: David Archuleta, Lance Bass, Bretman Rock & all the queerest looks from Coachella 2024

By
coachella fashion

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off the first of two star-studded weekends of performances and with it came the hordes of music-lovers decked out in a sea of head-turning desert looks. Thankfully, it appears most got the notice not to co-opt Native American headpieces!

Queer music fans were set to feast extra hard this year with headliners including sad gay pop icon Lana Del Rey, rapper Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat.

Other LGBTQ+ artists taking to the various stages included Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Honey Dijon, Young Miko, Reneé Rapp, Brittany Howard, and Billie Eilish who joined for a surprise performance of “Video Games” during Del Rey’s set on Friday night.

Apparently, it was a healing moment for certain segments of the nation.

Other celebs making headlines included rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s giving ballroom while voguing during his set that left the audience gooped and gagged.

And a tender moment between Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith as the buds got real close dancing together and kissing on the cheek.

Boys will be boys!

The pop queens were also ruling the roost.

Standouts included Shakira’s surprise performance during Bizarrap’s set, Gwen Stefani reuniting with No Doubt for the first time in nine years, and Reneé Rapp bringing out Kesha for an infectious rendition of “TikTok.”

Not to be outdone, Nelly Furtado performed during Dom Dolla’s set and proved what a pro she is after eating it hard while singing “Eat Your Man” and not missing a beat.

But the other story was the outfits. And with the festival taking place in the Southern California desert, many gays took the chance to show off their hard-earned gyms gains with sleeveless outfits that raised temperatures even more.

From David Archuleta and Matt Rogers giving tank bottoms top realness to Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin’s His & His bicep flex, click through to check out the sizzling getups from week 1 of Coachella 2024…

View Full Post

Lukas Gage & Gus Kenworthy

Lukas Gage and Gus Kenworthy

Somehow Lukas and Gus managed to fight the gay urge to bare arms!

View Full Post

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny kept it festival classic in a black tank alongside his boys and his new man Phillip Davis.

View Full Post

Matt Rogers

Matt Rogers

A libation is just what Las Culturistas ordered.

View Full Post

Reneé Rapp

Renee Rapp

RR solidified her position as the new rock goddess on the scene.

View Full Post

Taylor Zakhar Perez

TZP knows how to quench thirsts.

View Full Post

Ice Spice

ICe Spice

Ice brought all the lace drama.

View Full Post

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

Michael wore less and less as the weekend went on and that’s totally fine.

View Full Post

Honey Dijon

Honey played a set with Chicago house legend Green Velvet before flying out to join Madonna‘s Celebration Tour in Austin. She’s unstoppable!

View Full Post

Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator

Tyler started his fiery set by being shot out of a trailer!

View Full Post

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Is this what Bey meant by “Alien Superstar”? Iconic.

View Full Post

Shakira

Shakira

Shakira, Shakira!

View Full Post

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

He’s a Burberry boy.

View Full Post

Bretman Rock

Bretman always delivers.

View Full Post

David Archuleta

Archie is in his festival era and it looks great on him. Make sure to peep his stellar dance moves at the end!

View Full Post

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha

Bebe continued her pop slayage in this black onesie.

View Full Post

Simu Liu

Simu Liu

He still got that Kenergy.

View Full Post

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

The 54-year-old pop diva is “Just a Girl” 29 years later. Bow down!

Related:

Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey reunite, Bad Bunny’s corset, Tyler the Creator unloads on Jerrod Carmichael

A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated