PHOTOS: David Archuleta, Lance Bass, Bretman Rock & all the queerest looks from Coachella 2024

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off the first of two star-studded weekends of performances and with it came the hordes of music-lovers decked out in a sea of head-turning desert looks. Thankfully, it appears most got the notice not to co-opt Native American headpieces!
Queer music fans were set to feast extra hard this year with headliners including sad gay pop icon Lana Del Rey, rapper Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat.
Other LGBTQ+ artists taking to the various stages included Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Honey Dijon, Young Miko, Reneé Rapp, Brittany Howard, and Billie Eilish who joined for a surprise performance of “Video Games” during Del Rey’s set on Friday night.
Apparently, it was a healing moment for certain segments of the nation.
Other celebs making headlines included rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s giving ballroom while voguing during his set that left the audience gooped and gagged.
And a tender moment between Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith as the buds got real close dancing together and kissing on the cheek.
Boys will be boys!
The pop queens were also ruling the roost.
Standouts included Shakira’s surprise performance during Bizarrap’s set, Gwen Stefani reuniting with No Doubt for the first time in nine years, and Reneé Rapp bringing out Kesha for an infectious rendition of “TikTok.”
Not to be outdone, Nelly Furtado performed during Dom Dolla’s set and proved what a pro she is after eating it hard while singing “Eat Your Man” and not missing a beat.
But the other story was the outfits. And with the festival taking place in the Southern California desert, many gays took the chance to show off their hard-earned gyms gains with sleeveless outfits that raised temperatures even more.
From David Archuleta and Matt Rogers giving tank
bottoms top realness to Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin’s His & His bicep flex, click through to check out the sizzling getups from week 1 of Coachella 2024…
Johnny Sibilly
Johnny kept it festival classic in a black tank alongside his boys and his new man Phillip Davis.
Matt Rogers
A libation is just what Las Culturistas ordered.
Reneé Rapp
RR solidified her position as the new rock goddess on the scene.
Ice Spice
Ice brought all the lace drama.
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin
Michael wore less and less as the weekend went on and that’s totally fine.
Honey Dijon
Honey played a set with Chicago house legend Green Velvet before flying out to join Madonna‘s Celebration Tour in Austin. She’s unstoppable!
Tyler the Creator
Tyler started his fiery set by being shot out of a trailer!
Doja Cat
Is this what Bey meant by “Alien Superstar”? Iconic.
Shakira
Shakira, Shakira!
Barry Keoghan
He’s a Burberry boy.
David Archuleta
Archie is in his festival era and it looks great on him. Make sure to peep his stellar dance moves at the end!
Bebe Rexha
Bebe continued her pop slayage in this black onesie.
Simu Liu
He still got that Kenergy.
Gwen Stefani
The 54-year-old pop diva is “Just a Girl” 29 years later. Bow down!
