PHOTOS: David Archuleta, Lance Bass, Bretman Rock & all the queerest looks from Coachella 2024

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off the first of two star-studded weekends of performances and with it came the hordes of music-lovers decked out in a sea of head-turning desert looks. Thankfully, it appears most got the notice not to co-opt Native American headpieces!

Queer music fans were set to feast extra hard this year with headliners including sad gay pop icon Lana Del Rey, rapper Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat.

Other LGBTQ+ artists taking to the various stages included Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Honey Dijon, Young Miko, Reneé Rapp, Brittany Howard, and Billie Eilish who joined for a surprise performance of “Video Games” during Del Rey’s set on Friday night.

Apparently, it was a healing moment for certain segments of the nation.

Billie Eilish singing Lana del Rey mended the generational gap between millennial and GenZ ? pic.twitter.com/uEGTs91mAB — Andrea (@iiiitsandrea) April 14, 2024

Other celebs making headlines included rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s giving ballroom while voguing during his set that left the audience gooped and gagged.

LIL UZI VERT ATE?? NOT THEM VOGUING I LOVE THIS pic.twitter.com/uHMX4liKJ7 — hawa?? (@diorbabe66) April 14, 2024

And a tender moment between Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith as the buds got real close dancing together and kissing on the cheek.

Boys will be boys!

Jaden smith and Justin bieber… whats going on ?!? ? pic.twitter.com/wr9k8erFaQ — welp. (@YSLONIKA) April 14, 2024

The pop queens were also ruling the roost.

Standouts included Shakira’s surprise performance during Bizarrap’s set, Gwen Stefani reuniting with No Doubt for the first time in nine years, and Reneé Rapp bringing out Kesha for an infectious rendition of “TikTok.”

Not to be outdone, Nelly Furtado performed during Dom Dolla’s set and proved what a pro she is after eating it hard while singing “Eat Your Man” and not missing a beat.

Nelly Furtado falling at Coachella but not missing a verse. A performer ? pic.twitter.com/zu1eyxipVf — T E O // europapi ?? La Noia (@BejbaLasagna) April 14, 2024

But the other story was the outfits. And with the festival taking place in the Southern California desert, many gays took the chance to show off their hard-earned gyms gains with sleeveless outfits that raised temperatures even more.