Mike Johnson’s vile past, Ivanka can’t escape her daddy’s muck & Matt Gaetz’s deplorable rant

While Jonathan Bailey’s fashion spread and Pedro Pascal’s outing with Omar Apollo took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: The walls are caving in on Ivanka Trump‘s attempts to avoid testifying in her disgraced father’s fraud trial. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SASHAY AWAY: He can try to lip sync for his life, but George Santos (a.k.a. Kitara Ravache) days in Congress may finally be numbered as his fellow New York Republicans moved to expel him from the House. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

MAKE AMERICA GARBAGE AGAIN: When Mike Johnson emerged as the Republicans’ nominee for Speaker of the House his insurrection-loving colleagues displayed their pride in being total trash.

Journalist: Mr. Johnson, you helped lead the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results



Republicans: Shut up! Shut up! pic.twitter.com/wcIR2fVfUL — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 25, 2023

DON’T SAY NEVER GONNA BE PREZ: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis shrunk to a new humiliating low as he didn’t have the cojones to speak truth about the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president. [Read all about it on Queerty]

PLAYING WITH LIVES: Republicans continue to delay funding $1 billion for the HIV prevention program PEPFAR, which was launched under President George W. Bush and has saved over 25 million lives. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

GURL, PLEASE! Right-wing loon Mike Johnson is trying to backpedal on his vehemently anti-gay views, but the internet never forgets. Here’s the newly-elected Speaker of the House spewing nonsense a few years ago about how changing the definition of marriage would lead to “chaos and sexual anarchy.”

Mike Johnson, calling to ban same-sex marriage: If you change the definition of marriage, then you open the floodgates for chaos and sexual anarchy pic.twitter.com/DdALk3Xq9A — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 26, 2023

TOUCHY SITCH: MAGA princess Lauren Boebert‘s reelection efforts may not have a happy ending and it’s all because she fondled her date’s crotch while watching Beetlejuice in a crowded theater. [Read all about it on Queerty]

I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I: Anti-LGBTQ+ Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tried to clap back at fellow House Republican Jason Smith (R-MO) for calling him a liar by insinuating that Smith is a closeted gay man. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SHAME! The Log Cabin Republicans issued an embarrassing statement congratulating extreme anti-LGBTQ+ MAGA Republican Mike Johnson for being narrowly elected to House Speaker. How’s that internalized homophobia working out for y’all?!