Mike Johnson’s vile past, Ivanka can’t escape her daddy’s muck & Matt Gaetz’s deplorable rant

While Jonathan Bailey’s fashion spread and Pedro Pascal’s outing with Omar Apollo took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: The walls are caving in on Ivanka Trump‘s attempts to avoid testifying in her disgraced father’s fraud trial. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SASHAY AWAY: He can try to lip sync for his life, but George Santos (a.k.a. Kitara Ravache) days in Congress may finally be numbered as his fellow New York Republicans moved to expel him from the House. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
MAKE AMERICA GARBAGE AGAIN: When Mike Johnson emerged as the Republicans’ nominee for Speaker of the House his insurrection-loving colleagues displayed their pride in being total trash.
DON’T SAY NEVER GONNA BE PREZ: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis shrunk to a new humiliating low as he didn’t have the cojones to speak truth about the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president. [Read all about it on Queerty]
PLAYING WITH LIVES: Republicans continue to delay funding $1 billion for the HIV prevention program PEPFAR, which was launched under President George W. Bush and has saved over 25 million lives. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
GURL, PLEASE! Right-wing loon Mike Johnson is trying to backpedal on his vehemently anti-gay views, but the internet never forgets. Here’s the newly-elected Speaker of the House spewing nonsense a few years ago about how changing the definition of marriage would lead to “chaos and sexual anarchy.”
TOUCHY SITCH: MAGA princess Lauren Boebert‘s reelection efforts may not have a happy ending and it’s all because she fondled her date’s crotch while watching Beetlejuice in a crowded theater. [Read all about it on Queerty]
I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I: Anti-LGBTQ+ Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tried to clap back at fellow House Republican Jason Smith (R-MO) for calling him a liar by insinuating that Smith is a closeted gay man. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
SHAME! The Log Cabin Republicans issued an embarrassing statement congratulating extreme anti-LGBTQ+ MAGA Republican Mike Johnson for being narrowly elected to House Speaker. How’s that internalized homophobia working out for y’all?!
Related:
Casey DeSantis can try her #bebest, but she will never be Melania Trump
OK, this is just getting weird.
10 Comments
Herman75
When much younger
Mike and Matt each “adopted” teenage boys. Bless their hearts, although not clear if adoptions were official.
Funny we don’t see much of these boys, years later.
abfab
Matt’s big black circles around his beedie eyes. Any guesses why?
abfab
And this woman. A grandmother no one would want. The lovely Virginia Foxx (pronounced F u c k s).
Here’s Miss Foxx from Virginia, in her own words:
While Matthew’s mother, Judy Shepard looked on from the House gallery, Foxx, who managed the floor for those opposed to the Local Law Enforcement Hate Crimes Prevention Act, spoke saying, “the hate crimes bill that’s called the Matthew Shepard Bill is named after a very unfortunate incident that happened where a young man was killed, but we know that that young man was killed in the commitment of a robbery. It wasn’t because he was gay. This – the bill was named for him, hate crimes bill was named for him, but it’s really a hoax that that continues to be used as an excuse for passing these bills.”
COTTONTOP
Dang. Somehow I missed that. Thanks for sharing. What a witch (with apologies to witches)
abfab
I bet she loves hanging out with her Log Cabin Boys. Wretched woman.
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
This is not new information:
The Book of Matt: Hidden Truths About the Murder of Matthew Shepard
Book by Stephen Jimenez
abfab
F u c k y o u
abfab
The same can be said for the GOP ”gays” that lurk here.
Gunman in Maine Mass Shooting Had Paranoid Beliefs, Officials Say
The man was found dead on Friday night, ending a two-day manhunt. The police said he had legally purchased several guns, including in recent days.
NYT
abfab
Buh bye Pency Poo. Don’t cry, Freddy.
Mister P
History worth repeating for you MAGA loving, self loathing gays.