Mike Pence’s gay-hating wife Karen very excited to announce new memoir destined for bookstore bargain bins

This just in, folx: Former second lady Karen (a.k.a. “Mother”) Pence has a new book coming out later this year.

When It’s Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God’s Grace in His Calling for Your Life will be released in September. It’s an ironic title for a book penned by a woman who did virtually nothing during her four years “serving” as second lady.

Seriously, can anyone remember anything Karen did other than work at that anti-LGBTQ+ private Christian school part-time and defend her husband’s decision not to wear a mask inside a hospital during the height of the pandemic by quoting from the Bible on Fox News?

According to its description, When It’s Your Turn to Serve is a “warm and deeply personal book” that “encourages readers to accept God’s challenges” by detailing Karen’s “heartwarming and relatable stories of being a leader, teacher, mom and Christian throughout an unpredictable life.”

She announced it on Twitter last week, writing, “I hope it is an encouragement to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly called to serve, wherever that may be.”

I am so excited to announce my new book, “When It’s Your Turn to Serve”



I hope it is an encouragement to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly called to serve, wherever that may be. ?



Pre-order today:https://t.co/pttiTOkMT2 pic.twitter.com/BRZqRnYUfS — Karen Pence (@KarenPence) May 3, 2023

Unfortunately, the response likely hasn’t been what she or her publisher was hoping for. It seems nobody–Republicans or Democrats–is excited to read about the role God has played in Karen’s truly uninspiring life story:

You will never get the Trump stink off of you! — Carla Lasagne (@18thNE) May 3, 2023

Wouldn’t buy anything you wrote..That husband is a coward that sold our 74 million votes to the democrats..Grifters — Patton G (@Patton_Fear_Not) May 3, 2023

You don’t serve anything except your own interests — Zack Schenkemeyer (@ZSchenkemeyer) May 3, 2023

The last person you and your husband served tried to get him killed. — Melissa Anne Marlowe OLY (@MissyAMarlowe) May 5, 2023

The ex-vice president also plugged the book on his Twitter page last week, saying he was “so proud” of his mother wife and urging his followers to pre-order a copy.

Congratulations to my Wonderful Wife @KarenPence on the upcoming publication of her inspiring new book “When It’s Your Turn To Serve”! So proud! You can pre-order your copy today! https://t.co/AqqphhPehn https://t.co/OBdJRVXiCf — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 5, 2023

His tweet got an equally unenthusiastic response:

Sounds perfectly awful. — Chris (@ChrisE97th) May 5, 2023

When it was your turn to serve, your boss’s supporters wanted to hang you. — M (@GuyFromNowhere9) May 6, 2023

In the course of history, this book will never be mentioned, let alone on the shelf of a public library. — cynthia williams (@cynthia04536622) May 7, 2023

That’s “Mother” to you, you pervert. — @finelyhadit (@finelyhadit) May 6, 2023

When It’s Your Turn to Serve is the first book Karen has written, although she has illustrated three children’s books in the past–those Christian-coded Marlon Bundo bunny books that inspired a gay spinoff series chronicling the same-sex adventures of Marlon and his boyfriend Wesley.

Karen’s other publishing credits include a 1991 letter to the editor of the Indianapolis Star in which she complained about an article in the paper had published that she felt encouraged “children to think they’re gay or lesbian if they have a close relationship with a child of the same sex.”

“I only pray that most parents were able to intercept your article before their children were encouraged to call the Gay/Lesbian Youth Hotline, which encourages them to ‘accept their homosexuality’ instead of reassuring them that they are not,” she wrote.

When It’s Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God’s Grace in His Calling for Your Life will his bookstore shelves September 26, which means you should be able to find it on the Barnes & Noble bargain cart sometime around Thanksgiving.