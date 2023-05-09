Mike Pence’s gay-hating wife Karen very excited to announce new memoir destined for bookstore bargain bins

This just in, folx: Former second lady Karen (a.k.a. “Mother”) Pence has a new book coming out later this year.
When It’s Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God’s Grace in His Calling for Your Life will be released in September. It’s an ironic title for a book penned by a woman who did virtually nothing during her four years “serving” as second lady.
Seriously, can anyone remember anything Karen did other than work at that anti-LGBTQ+ private Christian school part-time and defend her husband’s decision not to wear a mask inside a hospital during the height of the pandemic by quoting from the Bible on Fox News?
According to its description, When It’s Your Turn to Serve is a “warm and deeply personal book” that “encourages readers to accept God’s challenges” by detailing Karen’s “heartwarming and relatable stories of being a leader, teacher, mom and Christian throughout an unpredictable life.”
She announced it on Twitter last week, writing, “I hope it is an encouragement to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly called to serve, wherever that may be.”
Unfortunately, the response likely hasn’t been what she or her publisher was hoping for. It seems nobody–Republicans or Democrats–is excited to read about the role God has played in Karen’s truly uninspiring life story:
You will never get the Trump stink off of you!— Carla Lasagne (@18thNE) May 3, 2023
Wouldn’t buy anything you wrote..That husband is a coward that sold our 74 million votes to the democrats..Grifters— Patton G (@Patton_Fear_Not) May 3, 2023
You don’t serve anything except your own interests— Zack Schenkemeyer (@ZSchenkemeyer) May 3, 2023
The last person you and your husband served tried to get him killed.— Melissa Anne Marlowe OLY (@MissyAMarlowe) May 5, 2023
The ex-vice president also plugged the book on his Twitter page last week, saying he was "so proud" of his wife and urging his followers to pre-order a copy.
mother wife and urging his followers to pre-order a copy.
His tweet got an equally unenthusiastic response:
Sounds perfectly awful.— Chris (@ChrisE97th) May 5, 2023
When it was your turn to serve, your boss’s supporters wanted to hang you.— M (@GuyFromNowhere9) May 6, 2023
In the course of history, this book will never be mentioned, let alone on the shelf of a public library.— cynthia williams (@cynthia04536622) May 7, 2023
That’s “Mother” to you, you pervert.— @finelyhadit (@finelyhadit) May 6, 2023
When It’s Your Turn to Serve is the first book Karen has written, although she has illustrated three children’s books in the past–those Christian-coded Marlon Bundo bunny books that inspired a gay spinoff series chronicling the same-sex adventures of Marlon and his boyfriend Wesley.
Karen’s other publishing credits include a 1991 letter to the editor of the Indianapolis Star in which she complained about an article in the paper had published that she felt encouraged “children to think they’re gay or lesbian if they have a close relationship with a child of the same sex.”
“I only pray that most parents were able to intercept your article before their children were encouraged to call the Gay/Lesbian Youth Hotline, which encourages them to ‘accept their homosexuality’ instead of reassuring them that they are not,” she wrote.
When It’s Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God’s Grace in His Calling for Your Life will his bookstore shelves September 26, which means you should be able to find it on the Barnes & Noble bargain cart sometime around Thanksgiving.
26 Comments
abfab
God, I hope she brings back her line of beach towel identifiers…you know, those cute little charms with safety pins so all of Mike’s ”pals” don’t cross contaminate fabrics at the Pencey Pool Parties!
abfab
Karen
James
You are actually a very good writer. I suspect you may be a professional writer, possibly newspaper. Your post is hilarious. Thanks.
Fname Optional Lname
LOL!!!!
Fname Optional Lname
I actually thought you were just poking fun to point out how anal both of them must be. I guess I’m not surprised but can you imagine what a nightmare it must be to grow up in that household? If her biggest problem is someone using her towel by mistake at a beach party she has no business writing anything that she feels will benefit the reader! Oh she is exactly the kind of mother who checks the trash can to ensure her teenage daughters are menstruating on the regular. Those kids are tormented no doubt!
abfab
FORMER Second Lady Karen Pence managed to keep a relatively low profile throughout the four years of her national political relevance. But when details about her did emerge, they seemed to describe a supporting character in a Baptist adaptation of The Stepford Wives. There were her husband’s twin pet names for her, “Mother” and “prayer warrior.” There was the fact that she is a painter by trade, whose work looks like this (crap) There was the anecdote that, mere months into dating Pence, she became so convinced he would propose that she engraved a gold cross with the word “Yes” and carried it around in her purse until he did. Mike followed through at the eight-month mark, burying the ring in a loaf of bread. To commemorate the occasion, Karen got the loaf shellacked.
abfab
BUT the best detail about Mother Pence is that she once ran a “towel charm” business called “That’s My Towel!” Charm Inc. This company was incorporated in the state of Indiana; it had both a website, towelcharm.com, and a now–defunct Etsy store. Pence had the name trademarked and copyrighted and applied for a utility patent on the concept. For just $6.25 a charm, anyone could own silver dangling ornaments shaped like French fries, starfish, cameras, dogs, trains, or pizza for their towels. Why would someone want a towel charm exactly? Here’s how Karen put it on her website’s About page:
Most of us have matching bath and beach towels, so it is easy to get them confused. I have had so many times where I was swimming at a friend’s beach house, pool, or lake house, using their matching beautiful beach towels. Lo and behold, I would go in the water for a dip or up to the house for a beverage, and when I came back to my towel, it was gone! Someone else had grabbed my towel unknowingly…because all of the towels looked the same.
abfab
WHEN the bathroom holds not merely one’s own towel, but their husband’s towel, and the towels of all their evangelical, unaborted children, the average towel-owner might ask: “Which towel is my towel?” That’s where the charm comes in. One towel-based trinket can put the debate to rest. (“And from now on you will be able to state with confidence …” Pence explained, “‘That’s My Towel!’”) Unfortunately for the fans, the business has quietly disappeared. What happened to Mother’s empire?
GAWKER
bigdandd
Mike Pence has to be the most ULTIMATE boring, dead-pan individual that ever graced a TV screen.
Fname Optional Lname
Yes. A bag of hair has more personality.
DBMC
I would think considering Shaver’s antipathy toward Michelle Obama and Jill Biden he must really be enraged by Karen Pence.
mildredspierce
Every time I vaguely read about someone spouting religious dogmatic pap like this twat, I harken back to what little Linda Blair does with the crucifix in The Exorcist. Very appropriate here.
abfab
Ellen Burstyn was the STAR of that film….a huge favorite of mine, both. But Linda Blair, dam was she amazing or what? We have the CHURCH to thank for all of it…..it does make for good drama and bullshit all at once!
You mother ______ ______ in hell!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
correctio
if I’m not mistaken, it was actually Mercedes McCambridge who said that infamous line. It was she who did the voice acting for the demon in the Exorcist, not Linda Blair
MSM
The title alone makes we want to puke. They are some damned Christians, full of hate, Not what Jesus taught, is it?
abfab
Jesus taught?
abfab
God is a HIS?
James
NOTHING BUT A NARCISSISTIC BITCH.
barryaksarben
Call to serve. – She forgets that they are called to love but that one is just to hard for this judgy bitch
barryaksarben
He was histories biggest coward and it was. fun to watch him being trumps biggest submissive eating his shit on a daily basis. Just the kind of leader the QOP deserves.
abfab
WORD.
Fname Optional Lname
“I only pray that most parents were able to intercept your article before their children were encouraged to call the Gay/Lesbian Youth Hotline, which encourages them to ‘accept their homosexuality’ instead of reassuring them that they are not,” she wrote.
So in her limited capacity she believes absolutely nobody is homosexual?
We have been wrong this entire time! Oh lucky day! Let me grab a brewski and start watching NASCAR!
Fname Optional Lname
, “I hope it is an encouragement to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly called to serve, wherever that may be.”
Unless you are called to dress in drag and read to children at the local library
johncp56
Mother go breastfeed your husband, go away how do hateful people act so sweet and innocent