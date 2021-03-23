Netflix to celebrate gay Christmas with ‘Single All the Way’

Anyone needing a bit more gay holiday cheer this year, take note: Netflix has announced the new gay romance, the holiday-themed Single All the Way.

Variety reports that director Michael Mayer, who directed the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, will helm the film from a script by Chris Hodge (Wayward Pines). The film is set for release in winter 2021.

Plot details remain sparse, though an official premise states the film will follow Peter, a gay man sick of his family prodding him over his single status. To placate them one holiday season, he invites his best friend Nick home for the festivities so the two can pretend to be boyfriends. Things take an awkward turn, however, when Peter’s mom sets him up with a hunky trainer, James.

Netflix has also announced the cast for the film. Openly gay actor Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) will play the leading role of Peter opposite Luke MacFarlane (Brothers and Sisters) as Nick and Philemon Chambers (Of Hearts and Castles) as James. Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blond), and Kathy Najimny (Hocus Pocus) will also star.

“[When I] sat down to write this movie, I made a list of all the things I personally wanted to see in a holiday rom-com,” Hodge said of the project. “The list ran the gamut, from honestly portraying the uniqueness of gay friendships and relationships, to the often hilarious dynamics of our families, to Jennifer Coolidge. I’m so grateful to Netflix for embracing all of it. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

The announcement of Single All the Way follows a recent trend to produce LGBTQ-themed holiday films. Last year saw the release of Happiest Season, The Christmas Set-Up, The Christmas House and Dashing in December, all of which took the genre of the holiday romance film and applied it to queer characters.