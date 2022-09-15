‘Never Have I Ever’ star Darren Barnet is definitely not ‘timid’ in these Insta shares

From the looks of it, Darren Barnet really isn’t timid!
The Swedish/Japanese Never Have I Ever actor posed for Timid Magazine, giving high drama and pouty lip. Not one person complained.
View this post on Instagram
Slide through to see just how much he overcame his timidness.
And never have we ever…not gone through the rest of his insta to see what else he’s been sharing — because he’s not timid! :
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram