This new Pokémon daddy has turned Gay Twitter™ into a “harem of bottoms” and control yourselves girls!

You know the thirst is severe when “prime daddy meat” is one the tamest descriptions.

Nintendo’s latest Pokémon Presents announcement featured a rugged new character for their upcoming games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and the gays were immediately down bad.

The man flashed across screens in a messily rolled-up button down, with thick arm hair and a mustache to die for.

The character is currently unnamed, but that didn’t stop folks from calling him every possible nasty thing under the sun.

This hunky set of pixels was objectified by everyone from work-unsafe artists to Drag Race queens:

The artists have already started busting out pin-up portraits of this mystery man, with even more explicit depictions to be found if you dig deep enough.

Who knows what’s in the water over at GameFreak that has them making so many hot men in Pokémon recently, but fans are ready to catch them all.