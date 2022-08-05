Nico Greetham strips down to his briefs, and—okay, we’ll watch ‘American Horror Stories’ now!

One thing Ryan Murphy‘s going to do is cast ridiculously fit, good-looking men and then find a way to strip them down to their skivvies… and usually drench them in blood, too.

And, you know what? It works!

We have to admit, we have no clue what’s going on in season two of American Horror Stories—or the expanded AHS universe, for that matter. But the minute we saw star Nico Greetham posting behind-the-scenes shots from the set of the latest episode, we were renewing our Hulu subscriptions.

AHStories Ep 3 is out on Hulu now! pic.twitter.com/BDzLg3NUEO — Nico Greetham (@nicogreetham) August 5, 2022

Oh, we barely even noticed that gash on his leg!

Okay, okay—let’s do our homework first. Greetham is featured in the third episode of American Horror Stories‘ second season, titled “Drive.” Per Hulu, the official episode description is as follows: A club girl’s life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home.

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne plays said “club girl” Marci, while Greetham plays a character named Paul—presumably said “nightlife” that follows Marci home? After digging a little bit deeper into the episode (extra credit!) it sounds like the whole thing is a subversion of the classic horror short story, “High Beams“—albeit with a decidedly AHS twist.

But, honestly, Greetham sells the episode better than any synopsis could:

AHS IS LIVE — tune in to see me in a ball gag. Or to see other things if you’re not into that https://t.co/m5pIn1L5OI — Nico Greetham (@nicogreetham) August 4, 2022

And, for those curious about this Greetham chap, we did our homework there, too (really, it was a pleasure). The 27 year-old actor/dancer was born in Virginia, and began training in gymnastics at a young age before sustaining an injury that kept him off the mats. From there, he turned to dance, and wound up competing on the tenth season of So You Think You Can Dance?, where he placed as a finalist.

Around that time, he began acting, too, and has racked up some small roles in Glee (his introduction to the world of Ryan Murphy), NCIS, and the Harley Quinn movie Birds Of Prey. His biggest break came from Nickelodeon’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel as one of the titular heroes, and has since appeared in Love, Victor and the tenth season of AHS, original recipe: Double Feature.

Now that we’ve gone through the credit roll, let’s just deliver what you’re really here for: More pictures of Nico Greetham!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nico james greetham (@nicogreetham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nico james greetham (@nicogreetham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nico james greetham (@nicogreetham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nico james greetham (@nicogreetham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nico james greetham (@nicogreetham)

And this last one’s a little gruesome, but we had to include because it’s from the set of American Horror Stories: Double Feature. Again, Ryan Murphy sure does love to cover his eye candy in some blood and guts.