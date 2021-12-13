size matters

Nobody showed up to Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” and the photos are so, so sad

By

Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly kicked off their “History Tour” in Sunrise, Florida over the weekend to a mostly empty stadium. Despite promising “big crowds,” the ex-president and fired Fox News host’s joint speaking engagement didn’t draw quite the fanfare they had promised.

Related: Melania is bringing back her blood trees for Christmas ‘charity’ fundraiser benefiting Donald Trump

Tickets to the event, which was held at the FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers NHL team, ranged from $100 to $7,500. (Yes, $7,500.) According to the Sun-Sentinel, “many seats remained empty in the cavernous arena. The top-level was closed, and ticket buyers were ‘upgraded’ to the lower bowl.”

But even with “upgrading” seats, there were still a “substantial amount” of empty floor-level seats.

Despite a much smaller crowd than advertised, the Sun-Sentinel says the MAGA loyalists that did turn up were in high spirits, sporting their “red baseball caps” and “favorite Donald Trump T-shirts.” And, of course, not wearing masks.

Afterwards, Trump issued a statement saying that everyone had a “great time” and that attendance was so awesome that he might hold another event at the same exact venue in the “not too distant future.”

Related: Rosie O’Donnell says there’s one person in particular who can be blamed for Donald Trump

On Sunday, Trump and O’Reilly made a second tour stop, this time at The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, home to the Orlando Magic basketball team, where tickets sales appear to have been even worse.

One video shared on Twitter showed a sparsely-filled arena with the highest seating deck almost completely empty.

Last week, Newsweek reported that hundreds of tickets for tour stops scheduled in Houston and Dallas were still available. After they first went on sale back in June, Politico reported that they weren’t selling as quickly as expected.

O’Reilly responded at the time by threatening the reporter: “You put one word in there that’s not true, I’ll sue your ass off and you can quote me on that. You’re just a hatchet man and that’s what you are!”

Now, some tweets…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.