Nobody showed up to Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” and the photos are so, so sad

Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly kicked off their “History Tour” in Sunrise, Florida over the weekend to a mostly empty stadium. Despite promising “big crowds,” the ex-president and fired Fox News host’s joint speaking engagement didn’t draw quite the fanfare they had promised.

Tickets to the event, which was held at the FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers NHL team, ranged from $100 to $7,500. (Yes, $7,500.) According to the Sun-Sentinel, “many seats remained empty in the cavernous arena. The top-level was closed, and ticket buyers were ‘upgraded’ to the lower bowl.”

But even with “upgrading” seats, there were still a “substantial amount” of empty floor-level seats.

This should give you an idea- I don’t have an estimate. Each person paid $138 or more – some people paid thousands for VIP access. pic.twitter.com/i43Zr2FB5h — Brittany Wallman (@BrittanyWallman) December 12, 2021

Despite a much smaller crowd than advertised, the Sun-Sentinel says the MAGA loyalists that did turn up were in high spirits, sporting their “red baseball caps” and “favorite Donald Trump T-shirts.” And, of course, not wearing masks.

Afterwards, Trump issued a statement saying that everyone had a “great time” and that attendance was so awesome that he might hold another event at the same exact venue in the “not too distant future.”

On Sunday, Trump and O’Reilly made a second tour stop, this time at The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, home to the Orlando Magic basketball team, where tickets sales appear to have been even worse.

One video shared on Twitter showed a sparsely-filled arena with the highest seating deck almost completely empty.

Lots of Patriots here in Orlando for the History Tour with President Trump and @BillOReilly ?? pic.twitter.com/S4Q3C7wgHE — Jared Caban (@Jared_Caban) December 12, 2021

Last week, Newsweek reported that hundreds of tickets for tour stops scheduled in Houston and Dallas were still available. After they first went on sale back in June, Politico reported that they weren’t selling as quickly as expected.

O’Reilly responded at the time by threatening the reporter: “You put one word in there that’s not true, I’ll sue your ass off and you can quote me on that. You’re just a hatchet man and that’s what you are!”

