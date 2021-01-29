Now there’s video of Marjorie Taylor Greene telling an angry mob Nancy Pelosi should be executed

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has landed herself in the media hot seat yet again this week. Amid rising criticism over her adherence to QAnon conspiracy theories, the freshman Georgia congresswoman has rushed to scrub her social media of posts supporting said falsehoods, including a video in which she appears to call for the death of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

CNN uncovered the video amid an investigation of Taylor Greene’s past rhetoric. In it, she claims Pelosi has committed “treason,” a crime punishable by death.

“She’s a traitor to our country. She’s guilty of treason,” Taylor Greene says in the video. “She gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our laws, representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government, and it’s a crime punishable by death. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason and we want her out of our government. She’s held her seat of power for 32 years. She’s 78 years old. She is dying in Congress. We are fed up with these corrupt politicians that hang on to their power just to make themselves rich.”

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski has since reposted the video in question to Twitter.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also removed this Facebook video where she suggests Pelosi can be executed for treason. "It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," she says. pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

The video has disappeared from Taylor Greene’s Facebook, along with most of her posts from 2018 and 2019. Facebook, for its part, reports that Taylor Greene has an extensive history of posting articles and comments that violate community standards, but emphasizes that the company did not delete the post. That would indicate that Taylor Greene did so herself.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has faced mounting backlash this week over her long history of promoting conspiracy theories around major events such as the Sandy Hook Massacre and 9/11. Earlier this week, video surfaced of an apparently armed Taylor Green harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in 2019. In the clip, she refers to Hogg as a “coward” and claims that his activism is actually being funded by George Soros. CNN has also documented other social media activity from Taylor Greene in which she called Parkland a false flag operation, and liked posts calling for the murder of Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, for her part, blasted Republicans this week for appointing Taylor Greene to the House Education Committee.