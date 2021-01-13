Nyle DiMarco kicks off 2021 with steamy photo shoot

Nyle DiMarco‘s career has veered more towards acting and activism, but don’t count him out of modeling altogether. The America’s Next Top Model winner returned to his roots, appearing with a number of stars int he the V Magazine 2021 calendar.

Created in collaboration with Emporio Armani, the calendar also features underwear-clad shots from folks like Pietro Boselli, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Sean O’Pry.

DiMarco treated fans to a preview on Instagram:

The Hollywood Reporter reported last year that DiMarco, 31, who rose to fame on America’s Next Top Model in 2015 and won the 22nd season of Dancing With The Stars in 2016, has teamed up with production company 3AD (run by Lost and Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim) to produce a scripted comedy show based on his experiences as, “a charismatic, street-smart deaf man in modern times.”