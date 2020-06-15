Ongina releases emotional statement following ‘Drag Race’ episode

Warning: Spoilers for Drag Race All-Stars Season 5 below

Drag Race alum Ongina has released a statement following her elimination from Drag Race All-Stars last week.

Fans raised eyebrows when Ongina ended up in the bottom three and up for elimination following a girl-group lipsync battle. In a surprising twist, she told the judges that she felt she deserved to be eliminated from the competition. Said judges agreed, sending Ongina sashaying away.

Now she’s taken to social media to share the reasons she volunteered herself for elimination.

“I’ve been dreading this episode since I went home last year but I’m at a much better state of mind,” she wrote on Instagram. “At that time I refused to say I quit because I based my request to get voted off on how I’ve been performing and from getting sick, but who’s to say they weren’t going to vote me off anyway? Either way, I lost the fire to fight and that is my biggest regret. I wasn’t the best in this contest, but I know my worth, love my drag and what I bring to the world and I’m glad I got to show you and I don’t regret that.”

“I got to show you some amazing looks and my authentic self,” she concluded, “and I’m super proud of that!”

Ongina then went on to thank her fellow queens, with one exception: she leveled pointed criticism at fellow competitor, Miz Cracker.

“I just want to say that I hope next time you are surrounded by queens,” she wrote to Miz Cracker, “wether [sic] its a local stage or a world stage like All Stars; if a queen is feeling nervous, unsure of themselves or losing confidence that you choose to uplift them instead of kicking them while they’re already on the ground. We can make the choice be genuine and sisterly even in a competition with a $100K is on the line.”

Ongina’s remarks to Miz Cracker refer to an exchange earlier in the episode in which Cracker implied that Ongina should have been eliminated the previous week.