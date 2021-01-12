Openly gay congressman David Cicilline under barrage of threats after calling for Trump impeachment

As the fallout from the Donald Trump-inspired attack on the Capitol last week continues, lawmakers calling for his accountability endure an increasing number of threats on their own lives. Among them: David Cicilline, the openly gay Congressman from Rhode Island.

Cicilline, who co-chairs the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, has co-sponsored new articles of impeachment against Trump for “Incitement of Insurrection” over last week’s attack. Trump had called for supporters to march on the Capitol building to disrupt certification of the 2020 Election.

Now Cicilline, who just introduced the articles of impeachment yesterday (Jan 11), has already begun receiving harassing messages threatening with death should impeachment proceedings begin.

CNN obtained audio of messages left on Cicilline’s office voicemail, which the network has released to the public.

“You poked the bear you little bitch,” one caller says. “You’ve got 80 f*cking million people coming after you, you commie little f*cks.”

“If you impeach him, civil war is on, buddy,” says another.

Cicilline also published an op-ed in The New York Times this week, calling for Trump’s impeachment over “insurrection against the government and the Constitution that he swore to uphold.”

“The American people witnessed Mr Trump’s actions for themselves,” Cicilline wrote. “We all saw his speech on 6 January. We watched his fanatics storm the Capitol at his request.”

“This impeachment charge is meant to defend the integrity of the republic,” he continued. “Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress must attend to the duties of their oath. Failing to act would set an irresponsibly dangerous precedent for future presidents who are about to leave office.”