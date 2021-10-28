Orlando Bloom’s latest thirst trap serves daddy realness

“Stars — they’re just like us,” announces Orlando Bloom as he decorates his 1-year-old daughter Daisy’s room.

Well, not just like us. We’ve done a lot of decorating but never for a 1-year-old.

The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram to show off his interior design skills, and also shirtlessly confirmed that yep, he’s still got it.

If you swipe left on the below post, you’ll see the “dad of the year,” as his fiancée Katy Perry puts it, in action.

“Best daddy ever,” Perry added in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

And just because we’re already here — a reminder to the important question: who wears short shorts?