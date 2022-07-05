Orlando Bloom’s latest thirst traps have fans really feeling the summer heat

We won’t pretend to know what Orlando Bloom has on tap for the summer, but he’s clearly prepared for any last-minute pool party invites.

The 45-year-old English actor and father of two recently gave fans a glimpse into his gym routine, and while workout posts can sometimes veer into cringey waters, this one’s smooth sailing.

It could be the fact that Bloom paired his video slide show with this inspiring caption: “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again”. Or maybe it’s his determined ab rolling grunts.

Either way, folks are approving:

“Oh, well, excuse us! Somebody is walking,” observed comedian Chelsea Handler.

Words couldn’t express designer Jeremy Scott’s reaction, who opted for fire and hearts-on-fire emojis.

But musician Sarah Hudson said it best when she replied: “Whoa daddy whoa!” The insight… the wisdom.

This isn’t the first time Bloom has captured the Internet’s thirst. There were these short-shorts:

TRYING NOT TO BE HORNY ON THE TL BUT ORLANDO BLOOM’S THIGHS pic.twitter.com/SHhb7YMs3j — m (@thiccthwaites) November 24, 2020

That tattoo session:

When he flaunted it for Flaunt:

When he gazed into the distance:

And then of course when he took a quick dip: