Patti LuPone rushes to aid Randy Rainbow: “When gay men are in crisis, I just materialize”

Mere days after her epic Twitter shading of Donald Trump and his White House balcony photo-op, Broadway diva Patti LuPone joined forces with Randy Rainbow to further skewer the embattled politico.
“If Donald Got Fired” finds Randy trying to conduct a debate between Trump and Joe Biden, and unable to control the rabid Republican. LuPone arrives in a puff of smoke, ready to aid a gay man in crisis. The two then launch into a parody of “If Mama Was Married” from Gypsy, a Broadway musical for which LuPone won a Tony Award.
Related: Randy Rainbow apologizes for past racist and transphobic tweets
“If Donald got fired/would that be sublime?/I’d put down my bottles and bongs,” LuPone sings. “I’d be back on Broadway and belting Sondheim/instead of cheap internet parody songs…”
Hey, a job’s a job, Patti. At least this one is fun.
Watch, and remember to vote November 3.
I dreamed a dream they let me moderate the presidential debate. And you were there, @PattiLuPone… #IfDonaldGotFired ? pic.twitter.com/B9C7tMEnKN
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 7, 2020
6 Comments
radiooutmike
Love Patti.
But, is a smack-down really a smack-down; if the target does not know or does not care about it?
DarkZephyr
Its not meat for Donald’s ears but ours. And I love it.
DarkZephyr
meant*
justgeo
Thanks way HOT SHIT!!!!!!
mtmslg
Yes, KWEEN! I needed some Patti in my life today!
Josh447
Does he have to sing?