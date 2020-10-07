Patti LuPone rushes to aid Randy Rainbow: “When gay men are in crisis, I just materialize”

Mere days after her epic Twitter shading of Donald Trump and his White House balcony photo-op, Broadway diva Patti LuPone joined forces with Randy Rainbow to further skewer the embattled politico.

“If Donald Got Fired” finds Randy trying to conduct a debate between Trump and Joe Biden, and unable to control the rabid Republican. LuPone arrives in a puff of smoke, ready to aid a gay man in crisis. The two then launch into a parody of “If Mama Was Married” from Gypsy, a Broadway musical for which LuPone won a Tony Award.

“If Donald got fired/would that be sublime?/I’d put down my bottles and bongs,” LuPone sings. “I’d be back on Broadway and belting Sondheim/instead of cheap internet parody songs…”

Hey, a job’s a job, Patti. At least this one is fun.

Watch, and remember to vote November 3.