chosen one

‘People’ announces 2021’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ and the internet has thoughts

By

It’s official — actor Paul Rudd has been anointed People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021.

That came as something of a surprise to Chris Evans fans after Page Six reported last week that the Captain America star had earned the title.

Alas, they had the wrong Marvel star; this one went to Ant-man.

Stephen Colbert announced Rudd as the winner on The Late Show, noting guesses ranged from Evans to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

So how did team Evans take the news?

One chose to hold strong:

But others were a bit more graceful:

Mostly, folks seem pretty happy with the entirely meaningless contest:

Rudd’s win comes after Michael B. Jordan took the 2020 title. Past winners include Brad Pitt, Idris Elba, and John Legend.