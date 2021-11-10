‘People’ announces 2021’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ and the internet has thoughts

It’s official — actor Paul Rudd has been anointed People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021.

That came as something of a surprise to Chris Evans fans after Page Six reported last week that the Captain America star had earned the title.

Alas, they had the wrong Marvel star; this one went to Ant-man.

Stephen Colbert announced Rudd as the winner on The Late Show, noting guesses ranged from Evans to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The sexy test is not complete until @StephenAtHome does a physical evaluation. Paul Rudd's final exams are underway for @people's #SexiestManAlive! pic.twitter.com/JqqOdTKiIK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 10, 2021

So how did team Evans take the news?

One chose to hold strong:

CHRIS EVANS OFFICIALLY THE 2021'S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE IN MY EYES pic.twitter.com/B95cZTAf1z — abi ? (@cevansims) November 10, 2021

But others were a bit more graceful:

People were saying that Chris Evans was named PEOPLES Sexiest Man Alive and I was like “YES!” But they were wrong and Paul Rudd is… tbh I’m not mad at it ? — Stephanie ?? (@sweetsteph0914) November 10, 2021

Mostly, folks seem pretty happy with the entirely meaningless contest:

Paul Rudd is an immortal mystic or an actual Highlander. I wonder how many heads Paul Rudd has collected? Are him and Jared Leto destined to battle? There can be only one…#PaulRudd — CeeJayAytch (@CeeJayAytch) November 10, 2021

he wins every year in my book 🙂 — Will Kiker (@WKNDRD) November 10, 2021

Finally choice I agree with. — Victoria Novak (@wiktoriano) November 10, 2021

Rudd’s win comes after Michael B. Jordan took the 2020 title. Past winners include Brad Pitt, Idris Elba, and John Legend.