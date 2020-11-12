People are grossed out by Matt Gaetz’s tweet implying that he’s deeply aroused by Tiffany Trump

Antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida made everyone throw up in their mouths a little when he tweeted about his sexual attraction towards Tiffany Trump.
It all started yesterday afternoon when Tiffany tweeted a picture of herself posing in a red Nancy Reagan pantsuit inside the White House.
Gaetz responded to the photo with a string of flirty emojis that seemed to imply he found the photo deeply arousing.
????? https://t.co/IacJv4RydW
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 12, 2020
Tiffany hit the “like” button on the 38-year-old bachelor’s tweet, but many, many others did not like it very much…
Matt this is inappropriate and creepy
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 12, 2020
Does this feel like a classy thing to be doing on the internet?
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020
Just slide into the DMs, buddy, and leave the rest of us who want to sleep again in our lifetime out of it.
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 12, 2020
I don’t think Tiffany falls within Matt’s true zone of interest so I don’t find his emojis “creepy” but more so fraudulent & dishonest.
— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 12, 2020
Get a room. May I suggest a parking space at Four Seasons Landscaping. Have Rudy Colludy set it up. Bring your gas mask. There’s a dildo store so you good.
— BrotherMatthew 🌊🇺🇸🌊🧙♀️⚜️ (@STPFreak) November 12, 2020
This is an inappropriate, disturbing tweet from a house member.
— Jess Balzer (@jessicajbalzer) November 12, 2020
Pretty sure she doesn’t wanna catch COVID from you. Also: you’re gross.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) November 12, 2020
I cringe every time I see this pop up on my timeline.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 12, 2020
In the past, Gaetz has bemoaned dating culture in D.C., saying it’s impossible to find love because everyone is awful, dishonest, and has ulterior motives.
“It’s risky to date in a town where there’s potentially a thin line between love and blackmail, or at least love and bad PR,” he said back in September, adding that “in Washington, safe sex means in part: no dating lobbyists, no dating your staff members, and I should have added no dating reporters.”
Dating the daughters of outgoing one-term presidents, however, is evidently OK.
Cam
Ever since his phony “Adoption” of a 12 year old boy some years ago came to light, Gaetz has been desperately trying to put out those “LOOK HOW HETERO AND NORMAL I AM” vibes.
Just a week or so ago he tweeted out a pic of him leaning back into Kimberly Guilefoyle’s breasts and said it was the coolest picture he’d ever been in.
And he actually said in an interview that he’s “Too busy to date”. Give me a break, other politicians have time for spouses AND affairs and mistresses. Also Gaetz hasn’t been sponsoring many bills. He has PLENTY of free time, so there is another reason he is never seen with a date. Even Stephen Miller found someone.
This is no different than when Aaron Schock pretended he didn’t leak a pic of him in his bathing suit leaning back with a woman’s breasts on his head. Really? He didn’t leak it? Funny, since nobody else could have.
When people are so terrified of one truth coming out, they try to hard to go the other way.
What Matt is hiding is possibly criminal. Lying about adopting a 12 year old, and now that the kid is in his late teens Matt has claimed he was, His Son, An Intern, A good friend, etc. could indicate that Gaetz groomed and then molested the child.
He’s desperate to throw people off that trail.
HankHarris
Those fugly Trump genes are very strong….