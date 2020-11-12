match made in heaven

People are grossed out by Matt Gaetz’s tweet implying that he’s deeply aroused by Tiffany Trump

Antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida made everyone throw up in their mouths a little when he tweeted about his sexual attraction towards Tiffany Trump.

It all started yesterday afternoon when Tiffany tweeted a picture of herself posing in a red Nancy Reagan pantsuit inside the White House.

Gaetz responded to the photo with a string of flirty emojis that seemed to imply he found the photo deeply arousing.

Tiffany hit the “like” button on the 38-year-old bachelor’s tweet, but many, many others did not like it very much…

In the past, Gaetz has bemoaned dating culture in D.C., saying it’s impossible to find love because everyone is awful, dishonest, and has ulterior motives.

“It’s risky to date in a town where there’s potentially a thin line between love and blackmail, or at least love and bad PR,” he said back in September, adding that “in Washington, safe sex means in part: no dating lobbyists, no dating your staff members, and I should have added no dating reporters.”

Dating the daughters of outgoing one-term presidents, however, is evidently OK.

