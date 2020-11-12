People are grossed out by Matt Gaetz’s tweet implying that he’s deeply aroused by Tiffany Trump

Antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida made everyone throw up in their mouths a little when he tweeted about his sexual attraction towards Tiffany Trump.

It all started yesterday afternoon when Tiffany tweeted a picture of herself posing in a red Nancy Reagan pantsuit inside the White House.

Gaetz responded to the photo with a string of flirty emojis that seemed to imply he found the photo deeply arousing.

Tiffany hit the “like” button on the 38-year-old bachelor’s tweet, but many, many others did not like it very much…

Matt this is inappropriate and creepy — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 12, 2020

Does this feel like a classy thing to be doing on the internet? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 12, 2020

Just slide into the DMs, buddy, and leave the rest of us who want to sleep again in our lifetime out of it. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 12, 2020

I don’t think Tiffany falls within Matt’s true zone of interest so I don’t find his emojis “creepy” but more so fraudulent & dishonest. — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 12, 2020

Get a room. May I suggest a parking space at Four Seasons Landscaping. Have Rudy Colludy set it up. Bring your gas mask. There’s a dildo store so you good. — BrotherMatthew 🌊🇺🇸🌊🧙‍♀️⚜️ (@STPFreak) November 12, 2020

This is an inappropriate, disturbing tweet from a house member. — Jess Balzer (@jessicajbalzer) November 12, 2020

Pretty sure she doesn’t wanna catch COVID from you. Also: you’re gross. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 12, 2020

I cringe every time I see this pop up on my timeline. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 12, 2020

In the past, Gaetz has bemoaned dating culture in D.C., saying it’s impossible to find love because everyone is awful, dishonest, and has ulterior motives.

“It’s risky to date in a town where there’s potentially a thin line between love and blackmail, or at least love and bad PR,” he said back in September, adding that “in Washington, safe sex means in part: no dating lobbyists, no dating your staff members, and I should have added no dating reporters.”

Dating the daughters of outgoing one-term presidents, however, is evidently OK.

