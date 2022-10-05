unruffled

Pete Buttigieg reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene accusing him of “emasculating” cars

By
Pete Buttigieg takes aim at Marco Rubio
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Photo: Twitter)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg cooly dismissed comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the weekend.

Greene (R) spoke at a rally for Donald Trump in Michigan. Her comments touched upon the environment.

Greene spoke fondly of “the roar of a V8 engine under the hood of a Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro and incredible feel of all that horsepower.” She added, “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you to rely on electric vehicles after they shut down your great Michigan auto industry.”

Watch her comments below.

Fox News asked Buttigieg about Greene’s comments about him wanting to “emasculate” the way people drive.

“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” Buttigieg responded. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or whether it’s fueled by electricity.”

“There are other members of congress that I pay more attention to.”

Pushed over whether he took offense to Greene’s language, the gay politician shrugged. “It’s a strange thing to say,” he replied. “To be honest, there are other members of congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.”

Many praised the cool way Buttigieg reacted.

