Pete Buttigieg reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene accusing him of “emasculating” cars

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg cooly dismissed comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the weekend.

Greene (R) spoke at a rally for Donald Trump in Michigan. Her comments touched upon the environment.

Greene spoke fondly of “the roar of a V8 engine under the hood of a Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro and incredible feel of all that horsepower.” She added, “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you to rely on electric vehicles after they shut down your great Michigan auto industry.”

Watch her comments below.

Greene: Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive pic.twitter.com/UVVhQKdBgx — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2022

Related: Pete Buttigieg destroys Ron DeSantis over Martha’s Vineyard stunt

Fox News asked Buttigieg about Greene’s comments about him wanting to “emasculate” the way people drive.

“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” Buttigieg responded. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or whether it’s fueled by electricity.”

“There are other members of congress that I pay more attention to.”

Pushed over whether he took offense to Greene’s language, the gay politician shrugged. “It’s a strange thing to say,” he replied. “To be honest, there are other members of congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.”

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg responds to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) saying he is trying to “emasculate the way we drive”: “I literally don’t even understand what that means. My sense of manhood is not connected to whether my vehicle is fueled by … electricity.” pic.twitter.com/rd8O0Hk6nF — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2022

Many praised the cool way Buttigieg reacted.

“There are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter.” What a debate team way of saying “She’s not worth my time.” — Abortion is Healthcare (Matt Bell) (@mattbellstl) October 4, 2022

“You know, to be honest, there are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.” Mic drop pic.twitter.com/DklaJ05MWO — Dr.Aditi (@aditinfinite) October 5, 2022

If you come for Pete, better pack a lunch pic.twitter.com/PDWx8NAZfS — ️‍ (@Meidas_Ivy) October 5, 2022

I think what is more important to remember, as Buttigieg references, is that Rep. Greene has literally no agency on this, or any, important policy matter. — John Dodge (@dodgerman) October 4, 2022

Pete’s wonderful. He never takes the bait. Good for him! — Maureen O’Dea Rivers (@MaureenRivers10) October 4, 2022

Please find this sensible man a pathway to a higher office. — Rich Marino (@richmarino) October 4, 2022

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce