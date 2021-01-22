PHOTO: Ricky Martin shows off freshly bleached hair, but not on top of his head

Musician, actor, and 2021 Queerties nominee Ricky Martin has time on his hands these days, and like the ancient proverb goes, “when bored, bleach.”

Well, give it a thousand years or so, we’re sure it’ll take on deep significance.

In the meantime, however, it’s just Martin’s way of getting through lockdown and testing out some new style choices.

The “Shake Your Bon-Bon” singer took to Instagram to show off his new bleached hair, though not where you might expect.

Here are the results:

2021 trend alert?