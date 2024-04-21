PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Wayne Brady, Valentina & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Jonathan Bailey holding on to sweater weather, Valentina giving Jolie Leg™, Cynthia Erivo slaying the house down boots, or Wayne Brady’s sartorial wizardry, the
lewks looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Andrew Scott
Scott’s cropped jacket, glittery shirt, and flare slacks were a winner at the Olivier Awards in London.
Jonathan Bailey
Bailey was preppy chic at the rokh H&M collaboration event in London.
George Takei and Brad Takei
The husbands looked dapper as they arrived to the Ed Sullivan Theatre in NYC as the Star Trek legend flashed the Vulcan salute.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia made fierceness looked so effortless at the Challengers premiere in LA.
Wayne Brady
Brady pulled out all the fashion stops as he eased on down the yellow red carpet of the opening night of The Wiz on Broadway. Brady stars in the titular role.
Andy Cohen
The Bravo honcho added a pop of color to his classic black suit at the opening of The Wiz.
Valentina
The Drag Race icon was giving J.Lo 2017 Met Gala realness at the Challengers premiere in LA.
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
The fiancés made the Suffs Broadway opening a date night.
Sandra Bernhard
Bernhard was the epitome of NYC chic at the Planned Parenthood gala.
Rupert Everett
The 64-year-old brought the bearded daddy vibes to the 39th Lovers Film Festival in Turin, Italy.
Peppermint
The Traitors alum was snatched for the gawds at The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere in NYC.
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow and longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman attend the debut of a “Harmony” inspired window at Museum of Broadway in NYC.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan was the belle of the ball at the Suffs opening night on Broadway.
Colman Domingo
Colman brought his natural swagger while filming The Madness in NYC.
Jenna Lyons
The RHONY star stunned prior to her conversation for “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” at the 92nd St. Y in NYC.
Symone
The Drag Race winner served tennis excellence at the Challengers premiere in LA.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo continued to defy the laws of gravity at her latest clothing brand launch in NYC.
Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.
Related:
PHOTOS: Eddie Redmayne is the latest hunk jumping on the off-the-shoulder trend & it’s a serve
Check out all the male celebs letting their clavicles breathe in chic off-the-shoulder looks.