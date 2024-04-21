slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Wayne Brady, Valentina & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
week in fashion

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Jonathan Bailey holding on to sweater weather, Valentina giving Jolie Leg™, Cynthia Erivo slaying the house down boots, or Wayne Brady’s sartorial wizardry, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Scott’s cropped jacket, glittery shirt, and flare slacks were a winner at the Olivier Awards in London.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey was preppy chic at the rokh H&M collaboration event in London.

George Takei and Brad Takei

George Takei

The husbands looked dapper as they arrived to the Ed Sullivan Theatre in NYC as the Star Trek legend flashed the Vulcan salute.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia made fierceness looked so effortless at the Challengers premiere in LA.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady

Brady pulled out all the fashion stops as he eased on down the yellow red carpet of the opening night of The Wiz on Broadway. Brady stars in the titular role.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen

The Bravo honcho added a pop of color to his classic black suit at the opening of The Wiz.

Valentina

Valentina

The Drag Race icon was giving J.Lo 2017 Met Gala realness at the Challengers premiere in LA.

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Noah Galvin & Ben Platt

The fiancés made the Suffs Broadway opening a date night.

Sandra Bernhard

Sandra Bernhard

Bernhard was the epitome of NYC chic at the Planned Parenthood gala.

Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett

The 64-year-old brought the bearded daddy vibes to the 39th Lovers Film Festival in Turin, Italy.

Peppermint

Peppermint

 The Traitors alum was snatched for the gawds at The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere in NYC.

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow and longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman attend the debut of a “Harmony” inspired window at Museum of Broadway in NYC.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan was the belle of the ball at the Suffs opening night on Broadway.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman brought his natural swagger while filming The Madness in NYC.

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons

The RHONY star stunned prior to her conversation for “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” at the 92nd St. Y in NYC.

Symone

Symone

The Drag Race winner served tennis excellence at the Challengers premiere in LA.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo continued to defy the laws of gravity at her latest clothing brand launch in NYC.

