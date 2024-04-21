PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Wayne Brady, Valentina & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Jonathan Bailey holding on to sweater weather, Valentina giving Jolie Leg™, Cynthia Erivo slaying the house down boots, or Wayne Brady’s sartorial wizardry, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…