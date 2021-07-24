PHOTOS: Blink and you’ll miss Ramsey Angela, Dutch track star and total dreamboat

The 2021 Olympics are officially underway in Tokyo, and there are more out LGBTQ athletes vying for gold than in every previous Summer Olympics combined. That amounts to over 160 members of “Team LGBTQ” from around the world. Each day during the games, we’ll spotlight one of these inspiring athletes.

Hailing from the Netherlands is 21-year-old, out-gay track and field star Ramsey Angela. Ramsey will compete in the Men’s 4 x 400m Relay and the 4 x 400m Relay Mixed.

Here’s a taste of what he can do on the track, but you’ll need to know Dutch to know what he’s talking about:

But since love is the universal language, it’s not hard to deduce from Ramsey’s Instagram that he has an adorable boyfriend:

Here’s more from on and off the field: