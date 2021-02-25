PHOTOS: Fubar had the hottest go-go dancers in LA. Let’s keep it that way.

Throughout history, LGBTQ spaces have served as crucial sanctuaries for queer people to safely be themselves. Once thriving bastions of social advancement for the community at large, today, many of them are on the brink of closure.

That’s why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info.

Los Angeles’ Fubar is just one of the venues that needs our help to make it to the other side of Covid.

And judging by this trip down memory lane, we’re all going to benefit from the doors staying open.

Queerty encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Head here for more info on how to help #SaveOurSpaces

