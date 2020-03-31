TV's golden age

PHOTOS: Meet the cast of Netflix’s new crimefighting male stripper show

By

As we shared earlier this month, Toy Boy is a Spanish thriller series that follows a group of sexy, musclebound male dancers as they navigate through all sorts of personal drama, including relationship woes and solving murders. It also included lots gyrating and man-on-man love.

If there were ever a moment for such distraction, it’s now.

The show’s description reads: “After seven years in a Málaga prison, a male stripper is released pending retrial and sets out to prove his lover framed him for her husband’s murder.”

The series stars Jesús Mosquera, who was discovered by a casting director while working out at a gym in Malaga, Spain. After auditioning for a smaller role, he impressed producers so much they offered him the lead.

Season 1 of Toy Boy is available to stream now and Netflix has confirmed it will be coming back for a second season.

We thought it’d would be prudent to get to know the cast:

Jesús Mosquera (Hugo Beltrán)

Os espero muy pronto en @antena3com y @atresplayer

Carlo Costanzia (Jairo)

José de la Torre (Iván)

Y ya estaría inventado el donutboard.

Juanjo Almeida (Andrea)

???

??

? for you ??

Swimming break ?

Raudel Raúl Martiato (German)

°Photographer :@elking_yazno

IMAGINA…!!!

Carlos Scholz (Óscar)

Óscar a veces conocido como el pistolero

??

Esto no estaba nada preparado…

Tarifa

