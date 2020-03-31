PHOTOS: Meet the cast of Netflix’s new crimefighting male stripper show

As we shared earlier this month, Toy Boy is a Spanish thriller series that follows a group of sexy, musclebound male dancers as they navigate through all sorts of personal drama, including relationship woes and solving murders. It also included lots gyrating and man-on-man love.
If there were ever a moment for such distraction, it’s now.
The show’s description reads: “After seven years in a Málaga prison, a male stripper is released pending retrial and sets out to prove his lover framed him for her husband’s murder.”
The series stars Jesús Mosquera, who was discovered by a casting director while working out at a gym in Malaga, Spain. After auditioning for a smaller role, he impressed producers so much they offered him the lead.
Season 1 of Toy Boy is available to stream now and Netflix has confirmed it will be coming back for a second season.
We thought it’d would be prudent to get to know the cast:
Jesús Mosquera (Hugo Beltrán)
Carlo Costanzia (Jairo)
View this post on Instagram
Be water my friend..empty your mind; be formless shapeles like water. Now you put water in to a cup and it becomes the cup, put water in to a bottle it becomes the bottle, you put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. Now water can flow or it can crash. Be water my friend… cit: Bruce lee #hotelsofiabarcelona #spa #water @bepart_studio
José de la Torre (Iván)
Juanjo Almeida (Andrea)
Raudel Raúl Martiato (German)
Carlos Scholz (Óscar)
One Comment
Mister P
Hot!