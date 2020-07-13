PHOTOS: Um, we need to talk about how Luis Sandoval is a total snack

Univision reporter Luis Sandoval has been a host on Despierta America since 2005. But he didn’t enter our radar screens until he announced he was gay on National Coming Out Day in 2018.

“I do not live in the closet,” Luis, who is originally from Mexico, said during a live broadcast. “My family knows it. I have a partner that I am happy with, and if I cry it is because this moment is very emotional for me.”

Since then, 39-year-old Luis has been an outspoken voice against bullying, a regular figure at pride events, and last year he received a GLAAD Media Award for outstanding TV journalism.

We recently took a peek at his Instagram page and, um, you guys, he is a total snack. Not only that, but he seems like a genuinely fun and friendly guy who enjoys sharing his life with his followers.

Let’s take a look together, shall we?

Here’s Luis and his boyfriend, Renato Pérez, who BTW is also a snack, walking their dogs in the Hollywood Hills…

And here they are on the beach in Tel Aviv…

Here the guys are at NYC Pride last year…

And here they are soaking up the sun in Mexico…

Here’s Luis modeling his backyard BBQ look, which includes a straw hat, designer shades, and a “Hard Working Latino” muscle shirt…

And here he is doing pull-ups (those calves though!)…

Here’s Luis lookin’ kinda sexy in an avocado chair…

And here he is dressed up like el diablo for Halloween…

Here’s Luis on the beach in Puerto Vallarta…

And here he is bathing in the healing waters of the Dead Sea…

Here he is with fellow snack Maluma…

And here he is rocking a tux on the red carpet at the Golden Globes…

Another shirtless dog walking photo just because…

Here’s Luis standing up against bullying…

And pumping iron…

And lounging in a hammock…

And steering a gondola…

Finally, one last dog walking photo before we go…

Yep, it’s official, folks. Luis Sandoval is a Snack with a capital S. And it’s a crime that he only has 60,000 Instagram followers. Let’s change that.