yeehaw

Prince Harry embraces his inner rhinestone cowboy and Gay Twitter™ approves

By

As Queerty recently noted, gay cowboys are having a moment right now and Prince Harry appears to want in on the action.

The Duke of Sussex has been living his best live since breaking free from the Royals and escaping to the United States with wife Meghan Markle. Over the weekend, he made a surprise visit to the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, where he donned a cowboy hat and boots while watching bull riding events.

Related: 7 songs to help you live out your gay cowboy fantasy

Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid tweeted a photo of Harry on Monday, along with the caption, “Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!”

In 2020, Harry and Meghan launched the Archewell Foundation and have supported efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, promote the Black Lives Matter movement, and fight for racial justice and equality.

Related: Prince Harry vows to continue Diana’s HIV work

Last month, Harry also vowed to continue his late mother’s HIV advocacy work during National HIV Testing Week in the UK.

“I could never fill her shoes, especially in this particular space,” he said during a 30-minute video chat with gay, former rugby player Gareth Thomas, “but because of what she did, and what she stood for, and how vocal she was about this issue… it’s a converging of all these different pieces.”

Related: Anti-vax protesters are getting trolled with gay cowboys

He added, “There’s a way out of it, and if there’s a way out of it and we know there’s a solution, I’m like a typical guy. I just want to help fix things.”

Here’s how people have responded to Harry’s cowboy makeover…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.