Prince Harry embraces his inner rhinestone cowboy and Gay Twitter™ approves

As Queerty recently noted, gay cowboys are having a moment right now and Prince Harry appears to want in on the action.

The Duke of Sussex has been living his best live since breaking free from the Royals and escaping to the United States with wife Meghan Markle. Over the weekend, he made a surprise visit to the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, where he donned a cowboy hat and boots while watching bull riding events.

Stockyards Championship Rodeo secretary Cindy Reid tweeted a photo of Harry on Monday, along with the caption, “Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!”

Living his best American life?? Prince Harry was in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend and spent Saturday at the historic @cowtowncoliseum for the famous @StockyardsRodeo. The duke was spotted by locals enjoying some good ol’ Southern hospitality and a VIP tour of the venue. pic.twitter.com/Em3xAQNLs4 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 8, 2022

In 2020, Harry and Meghan launched the Archewell Foundation and have supported efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, promote the Black Lives Matter movement, and fight for racial justice and equality.

Last month, Harry also vowed to continue his late mother’s HIV advocacy work during National HIV Testing Week in the UK.

“I could never fill her shoes, especially in this particular space,” he said during a 30-minute video chat with gay, former rugby player Gareth Thomas, “but because of what she did, and what she stood for, and how vocal she was about this issue… it’s a converging of all these different pieces.”

He added, “There’s a way out of it, and if there’s a way out of it and we know there’s a solution, I’m like a typical guy. I just want to help fix things.”

Here’s how people have responded to Harry’s cowboy makeover…

Prince Harry at the rodeo just chilling pic.twitter.com/HX0u6kvDJt — ?Agora????Sussex? (@AgoraSussex) March 8, 2022

My Duke is a cowboy i love it! Hey #PrinceHarry — S?ss?x S???? P????s? (@sussexsquadpod1) March 8, 2022

Harry coming to my home state was not on my 2022 bingo card! I’m so in my feelings right now!🙌🏾🤘🏾🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/9IAjhkliFs — 🦔🍋Level 1 Army Dependa🍷🌈 (@acfenny) March 8, 2022

First the wiener mobile and now Cowboys? He ain't going back.#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/s1U3EWctBq — Dame Alexis??MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) March 8, 2022

This is the first thing I thought when I saw Prince Harry in the cowboy hat. https://t.co/FwJIg3JnT0 — Lauren Vail (@Laurenevail) March 8, 2022

Meghan, gurllll, make Prince Harry wear that cowboy fit to bed. — Diva Zavid (@signed_km) March 8, 2022

Meghan's husband being his awesome self? pic.twitter.com/4nMmvJP3bu — Faith (@faith_first1) March 8, 2022

HE IS OURS NOW AND YOU CANT HAVE HIM BACK — jennifer (@jennife85024592) March 8, 2022

Prince Harry and Dominic Sherwood #MatchingHats ? Save a horse, ride a cowboy https://t.co/7YLSh7YkDg — Spike ? Arche (@SpikeArche) March 9, 2022

??? well ride on then Cowboy Harry ? .. Prince Harry is the definition of living the American Dream ? pic.twitter.com/lBBMMlEfoq — natty champs ? bolt up?? (@TheJaylaJones1) March 8, 2022

That’s our Harry. The global prince of hearts. 😍😍 — A Royal Priesthood👑 🇨🇦 (@Endy4mi) March 8, 2022

Prince Harry was spotted at the rodeo in Texas in a cowboy hat was not a sentence I thought I'd ever type. He's hilarious and living his best life; bless him. https://t.co/yB0OzV3DN3 — C (@deceb7) March 8, 2022

