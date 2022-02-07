This rare footage of Madonna rehearsing before Super Bowl XLVI will remind you why she’s the queen

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off this Sunday for Super Bowl LVI, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige performing during halftime.

As we gear up for the big show, there’s one Super Bowl performance we’ll never forget. February 5 marked the 10 year anniversary of Madonna’s iconic set at Super Bowl XLVI, during which she sang some of her biggest hits, including “Music,” “Vogue,” “Express Yourself,”‘ and “Like A Prayer,” among others.

It was the first Super Bowl halftime show to be headlined by a sole female performer since Diana Ross in 1996. Madonna’s set was watched by over 114 million people, higher than the viewership of the game itself, and featured guest performances by Nicki Minaj, M.I.A, CeeLo Green, and LMFAO.

Queerty archeologists unearthed some rare rehearsal footage of Madonna preparing for the big event in 2012. Check it out…

And now, re-live the amazing performance…

Long live the queen.