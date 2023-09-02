Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ catastrophic message, Ivanka & Tiffany join forces, & Mitch McConnell goes cold

While the sordid Saltburn trailer and Daniel Radcliffe’s ripped physique took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.

DEBATE DEBACLE: It appears the ex-president did a really nice thing for his GOP rivals by refusing to attend the first Republican presidential debate last week. Oopsies! [Read all about it on Queerty]

BIG LOSER: Lying GOP Rep. George Santos claims he dropped nearly 100 pounds using the miracle drug Ozempic and now believes he can beat Mitt Romney in a cage match because he’s also an expert in jiu-jitsu. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

NURSE! Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, had his second public health scare of the summer as he once again froze for more than 30 seconds during a press conference.

BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while taking questions from reporters in Kentucky, halting for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election. pic.twitter.com/5kCyQjqzF7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 30, 2023

SISTER, SISTER: After shunning her for decades, Ivanka Trump has allegedly warmed up to her half-sister Tiffany Trump as they’ve bonded over how their father’s disastrous presidency nearly ruined their public personas. [Read all about it on Queerty]

READ THE ROOM, SIS: Despite working in Trump’s anti-gay administration, gay Republican former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell is butt hurt that the anti-gay Texas Republican party has banned the self-hating gays of the Log Cabin Republicans from the 2028 Republican National Convention in Houston. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

SIGN FROM GOD: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis couldn’t escape the woke wrath of Hurricane Idalia as a massive tree came barreling into the Florida governor’s mansion in Tallahassee. While no one was injured, his 2024 campaign remains on life support.

A 100-year-old oak tree falls on the Gov DeSantis mansion.



Karma is speaking! https://t.co/QXuXSZMfrN — Bluewave (@heidilwarren) August 30, 2023

DON’T SAY USA: The Canadian government issued a travel advisory for queers citizens visiting the US due to the wave of anti-LGBTQ laws recently enacted in several states. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

HURD THAT: As the lone pro-gay GOP presidential candidate, Will Hurd told no lie as he slammed his party for continuing to support the “loser” ex-president. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WRITING ON THE WALL: Trump’s list of post-White House achievements were proudly highlighted in his NYC hometown.