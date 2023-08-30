Daniel Radcliffe’s ripped physique has many fans thinking the same thing

The season four finale of Miracle Workers aired on Monday night. Daniel Radcliffe, 34, has starred in all four runs of the genre-bending comedy show, which has adopted a different theme for each season (a little like American Horror Story).
On Monday, during a battle with robots, Radcliffe ripped off his clothing and stripped down to his underwear. His muscular physique—a far cry from his Harry Potter days—had many fans thinking exactly the same thing: He’d made a great Wolverine if Hugh Jackman hung up his blades.
Miracle Workers, made by TBS and FX, was based on the books by Simon Rich. Radcliffe played a different character for each season. The final run was set in a post-apocalyptic world, with the Harry Potter star playing a road warrior named Sid.
Vulture gave the final season a thumbs up, calling it “predictable” but entertaining, mainly thanks to the endearing chemistry between Radcliffe and fellow lead, Geraldine Viswanathan. There’s no word yet on whether a fifth season is likely.
Radcliffe, of course, shot to fame playing the titular boy wizard in the movie adaptations of JK Rowling’s books. He’s since carved out a diverse acting career playing some offbeat roles. He won a Critics Choice Award earlier this year for his lead performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Besides his acting work, he’s also earned a reputation as a firm LGBTQ ally. He’s worked with the Trevor Project for the past decade to help support queer youth.
Earlier this year, Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke became parents to their first child together.
