Daniel Radcliffe’s ripped physique has many fans thinking the same thing

The season four finale of Miracle Workers aired on Monday night. Daniel Radcliffe, 34, has starred in all four runs of the genre-bending comedy show, which has adopted a different theme for each season (a little like American Horror Story).

On Monday, during a battle with robots, Radcliffe ripped off his clothing and stripped down to his underwear. His muscular physique—a far cry from his Harry Potter days—had many fans thinking exactly the same thing: He’d made a great Wolverine if Hugh Jackman hung up his blades.

This Daniel Radcliffe pic checks so many boxes pic.twitter.com/KyA47v91I5 — johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) August 27, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe ?? pic.twitter.com/CLgj9MMlrj — Fit Famous Males (@FitFamousMales) August 27, 2023

He'd make an Excellent Wolverine. — Eric Wiley (@EricWil29344766) August 28, 2023

damn he can actually

be wolverine — lightroot (@lightrootin) August 28, 2023

Wolverine — arcane92 (@IArcane92) August 27, 2023

Daniel RADCLIFFE should definitely get a screen test for WOLVERINE. I really believe he could do it and give an AMAZING performance that would thrill and satisfy comic fans, new and old(er)?. MARVEL Comics' X-MEN#XMEN #MCU pic.twitter.com/0MIxag6biX — ??E?KT?E?I???IT??????????????? (@ChecKtheCircuiT) August 29, 2023

Miracle Workers, made by TBS and FX, was based on the books by Simon Rich. Radcliffe played a different character for each season. The final run was set in a post-apocalyptic world, with the Harry Potter star playing a road warrior named Sid.

Vulture gave the final season a thumbs up, calling it “predictable” but entertaining, mainly thanks to the endearing chemistry between Radcliffe and fellow lead, Geraldine Viswanathan. There’s no word yet on whether a fifth season is likely.

Radcliffe, of course, shot to fame playing the titular boy wizard in the movie adaptations of JK Rowling’s books. He’s since carved out a diverse acting career playing some offbeat roles. He won a Critics Choice Award earlier this year for his lead performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Besides his acting work, he’s also earned a reputation as a firm LGBTQ ally. He’s worked with the Trevor Project for the past decade to help support queer youth.

Earlier this year, Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke became parents to their first child together.