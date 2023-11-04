Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ secret shame, the jig is up for Ivanka, Pete Buttigieg’s epic clap back

While Brandon Flynn’s fashion spread and soccer stud Miguel Guerro’s OnlyFans debut took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

SUBMISSIVE & AMENABLE: So why did Lindsey Graham flip and become Donald Trump‘s obedient little lapdog? Adam Kinzinger spills the tea on the South Carolina senator’s questionable behavior. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SNATCHING WIGS: George Santos had a hissy fit and lashed out at a fellow GOP congressman who mocked his litany of fraud allegations after he managed to survive being expelled from the House. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

NURSE! The disgraced one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president’s gibberish had some wondering if he had suffered some sort of medical incident at one of his MAGA nutbag rallies.

Is Donald Trump okay?

pic.twitter.com/Bh9t1wUlej — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 2, 2023

ACHILLES’ HEELS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ shrinking presidential campaign received a huge lift this week but he’s not happy about it at all. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTIN’: Freddy vs. Jason have got nothing on MAGA horrors Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert‘s latest epic catfight. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

FIRST FAMILIA: In honor of Dia de los Muertos, the White House had an ofrenda (home altar) set up and invited Hispanic Americans to add photos of their loved ones in order to pay respects to those that have departed.

In honor of Día de los Muertos, Joe and I invited the Latino community to add family photos to the White House’s ofrenda as a way to honor the memories and lives of their loved ones.



We hope all who visit the White House in the coming days can take a moment to recognize those… pic.twitter.com/ByR0jh8maR — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 1, 2023

COURTING IVANKA: Former first daughter Ivanka Trump has run out of options after trying to weasel her way out of testifying in her daddy’s fraud trial by claiming she couldn’t fly to New York because she can’t find a babysitter, or something like that. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HOUSE OF HATE: More of homophobic, far-right Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s horrendous past work with anti-LGBTQ+ organizations has been excavated and its even more deplorable than previously imagined. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PREACH, PETE: Out and proud Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used his words and religious upbringing to perfectly clap back at Mike Johnson’s homophobia with grace, eloquence, and truth.

While @secretarypete’s household is beautifully chaotic with raising twin toddlers, it’s not the kind of chaos that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson warns of.#Colbert pic.twitter.com/WY4AdS4WJ6 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 3, 2023

