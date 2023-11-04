Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ secret shame, the jig is up for Ivanka, Pete Buttigieg’s epic clap back

While Brandon Flynn’s fashion spread and soccer stud Miguel Guerro’s OnlyFans debut took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
SUBMISSIVE & AMENABLE: So why did Lindsey Graham flip and become Donald Trump‘s obedient little lapdog? Adam Kinzinger spills the tea on the South Carolina senator’s questionable behavior. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SNATCHING WIGS: George Santos had a hissy fit and lashed out at a fellow GOP congressman who mocked his litany of fraud allegations after he managed to survive being expelled from the House. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
NURSE! The disgraced one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted ex-president’s gibberish had some wondering if he had suffered some sort of medical incident at one of his MAGA nutbag rallies.
ACHILLES’ HEELS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ shrinking presidential campaign received a huge lift this week but he’s not happy about it at all. [Read all about it on Queerty]
THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTIN’: Freddy vs. Jason have got nothing on MAGA horrors Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert‘s latest epic catfight. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
FIRST FAMILIA: In honor of Dia de los Muertos, the White House had an ofrenda (home altar) set up and invited Hispanic Americans to add photos of their loved ones in order to pay respects to those that have departed.
COURTING IVANKA: Former first daughter Ivanka Trump has run out of options after trying to weasel her way out of testifying in her daddy’s fraud trial by claiming she couldn’t fly to New York because she can’t find a babysitter, or something like that. [Read all about it on Queerty]
HOUSE OF HATE: More of homophobic, far-right Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s horrendous past work with anti-LGBTQ+ organizations has been excavated and its even more deplorable than previously imagined. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
PREACH, PETE: Out and proud Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used his words and religious upbringing to perfectly clap back at Mike Johnson’s homophobia with grace, eloquence, and truth.
7 Comments
abfab
Hey Ronnie boy. Go down to Ft Laud and hang out in the vintage stores. Shop for:
a dozen platform shoes the highest they got
bell bottoms
gold chains
silk shirts to show off your, ahem, manly chest
a wide leather belt with a HUGE buckle
some terrible cologne….say, Brut
get a decent haircut
and put a few pairs of socks in your undies
play Gloria Gaynor when you prance out on stage
and for heavens sakes get rid of the wife she’s wrecking your career
oh, and try to relax
You’ll win!
lather
Pete is simply perfection.
abfab
He really is.
dbmcvey
Strong agreement!
ShaverC
Strong disagree.
dbmcvey
Shocker.
abfab
ATTENTION ALL GOP TROLLS
THE FLORIDA FREEDOM SUMMIT IS ON AND GOP CANDIDATES ARE TAKING CENTER STAGE
(try and control yourselves)