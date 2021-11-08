Ryan Phillippe’s latest thirst trap has fans crying “Daddyy”

Where in the world is Ryan Phillippe?
Well he was at Matt’s Fish Camp Bethany, a “low-key joint dishing up seafood staples” in Bethany, Delaware.
Is that important? Unsure. Phillippe himself doesn’t seem to know, as evidenced by his photo caption: “..I forgot what I was gonna say”.
Good thing a thirst trap is worth a thousand words:
The 47-year-old Cruel Intentions star elicited comments from male admirers like “STUD” and “Daddyy”.
Phillippe has two films coming down the pipeline — Summit Fever, a mountain-climbing suspense drama, is currently in post-production. He’ll next head to New Mexico to film another thriller called The Locksmith with costars Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames.
And just because we’re already here:
Tombear
Love to spend a passionate night with Ryan! Woof!
DarkZephyr
He is gorgeous. I wouldn’t call him “Daddy” just because he’s over 40, but he’s damn hot.
ScottOnEarth
I’m sure even straight guys would agree that Ryan Phillippe is one of the hottest, sexiest men on the planet. And he just gets hotter with age.