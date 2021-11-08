Ryan Phillippe’s latest thirst trap has fans crying “Daddyy”

Where in the world is Ryan Phillippe?

Well he was at Matt’s Fish Camp Bethany, a “low-key joint dishing up seafood staples” in Bethany, Delaware.

Is that important? Unsure. Phillippe himself doesn’t seem to know, as evidenced by his photo caption: “..I forgot what I was gonna say”.

Good thing a thirst trap is worth a thousand words:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe)

The 47-year-old Cruel Intentions star elicited comments from male admirers like “STUD” and “Daddyy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe)

Phillippe has two films coming down the pipeline — Summit Fever, a mountain-climbing suspense drama, is currently in post-production. He’ll next head to New Mexico to film another thriller called The Locksmith with costars Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames.

And just because we’re already here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe)