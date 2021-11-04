Sex and the City insider reveals how Kim Cattrall’s absence is explained in reboot

Anticipation is building around the return of Sex and the City, which is being rebooted as And Just Like That…. The ten-part series will come to HBO Max this December and will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis reprising their roles.

Click away now if you don’t want to read a MAJOR SPOILER about the potential plotline!

Famously not returning to the show will be Kim Cattrall, who we all know does not get along with Sarah Jessica Parker. Fans have been left speculating whether her character, Samantha Jones, will be killed off, or will be written out in some other way.

Now, claims the Daily Mail, an anonymous insider on the show has dished further details.

According to them, Jones has not been killed off and the door has been left open for Cattrall to return for the anticipated second season of the show (which has not yet been publicly confirmed). Of course, that’s if she was willing to do so.

“We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn’t a one-off, this will be a series,” the insider said. “It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.

“We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise.”

The insider says Cattrall’s disappearance from the show is addressed quickly.

“Viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship.

“You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship.

“In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art.”

It’s known And Just Like That… will feature a big funeral scene, according to scenes already shot. This has led many to speculate which character might have died, with many wondering if it’S Samantha.

And Just Like That… is being helmed by director Michael Patrick King (who directed many of the old episodes and the movies). According to the insider, King and Parker (who is also an executive producer), “are staying true to the original series and the movies, but they do incorporate many new characters who are sexy, fun and most importantly a reflection of New York’s diverse population. Fans will love the new additions.”

And Just Like That… will premiere in December, but the precise date has not yet been announced.