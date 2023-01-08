TIKTALK

Shawn Mendes’ polar plunge, a raunchy drag queen story, & Noah Schnapp’s big news

By

Watch someone literally light Gus Kenworthy on fire, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Shawn Mendes jumped in a lake.

@shawnmendesMERRY CHRISTMAS ❄️🤪❤️

♬ original sound – Shawn Mendes

Jose U. threw an axe.

@soyjoseusechewent axe throwing iktr

♬ original sound – Jose U.

Taylor Swift got butchered.

@niquecoleman the end is my favorite part 🤣 #taylorswift #taylornation #taylortok #swifttok #fyp #fypシ #dragbrunch #viral ♬ original sound – Nique Coleman

Noah Schnapp came out of the closet.

@noahschnappI guess I’m more similar to will than I thought

♬ original sound – princessazula0

Matt Pilalis jumped in the snow.

@mattpilalis ♬ BAM BAM SHAWAM ORIGINAL – Kevin Jz Prodigy

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers sat down with Atsuko Okatsuka.

@mattrogerstho #thedrop with @letsgoatsuko who is on #lasculturistas TODAY! #bowenyang #fyp #atsukookatsuka #beyonce ♬ original sound – Matt Rogers

The conservative’s worst nightmare came true.

@thederflife These news stories are crazy. There was a great episode of #werehere that showed how aggressive or passive aggressive people are to ruin such an innocent event. Let love be love. People just want to bring joy to the world and spread happiness #dragstorytime #gay #lgbt ♬ original sound – tombrockhardy

JoJo Siwa channeled Lady Gaga.

@itsjojosiwaGuy in the back was NOT a paid actor

♬ original sound – JoJo Siwa

Letty decorated her wheelchair.

@legtty So happy with how it turned out! (Anyone got any tips on how to stop them rattling tho) #wheelchairuser #rainbow #wheelchair #decoratewithme #gay #disabled #mobilityaids #rainbowheels #🌈 #diy #diywithme #craftwithme #wheelife #wheelie ♬ Sweater Weather (Sped Up) – The Neighbourhood

And Bob the Drag Queen explained the cosmos.

@bobthedragqueen #stitch with @b33fyb0y #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Bob The Drag Queen