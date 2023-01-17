Shirtless judges, sexy boytoys, & pantless reporters: 9 hilarious zoombombs that went viral

A gay politician from Arizona made headlines last week when a Speedo-clad boytoy zoombombed his virtual webcam meeting. The incident is just one of several involving people caught doing sexy or strange things while in virtual meetings.

We shouldn’t be surprised that these things happen, especially considering how widespread virtual webcam meetings became during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; but they’re still worth a laugh, regardless.

Scroll down for nine of our favorite viral video bombs…

Boytoy in briefs accidentally zoombombs Tucson City Supervisors’ Board meeting

The aforementioned gay politician is Tucson City Board Supervisor Matt Heinz. During his recent virtual board meeting, Heinz’s 24-year-old travel companion appeared in a tank top and speedo in his webcam’s background. Whoops!

While some conservatives tried to blast Heinz for questionable behavior, Heinz explained that the young man was simply a “friend” joining him on a 10-day cruise. During the meeting, the friend grabbed a shirt from their shared room. Heinz compared the incident to other times when a pet or person has unexpectedly come on camera during virtual meetings. Suuuuure. 😉

Canadian politician still hasn’t quite mastered Zoom, gives an eyeful

Anyone recognize this MP wandering around in the buff in their office while taking part in the hybrid Parliament? Obviously, given the flag, they are from Quebec. Wonder what kind of mobile phone he uses? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HWOeR9ZJBV — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) April 14, 2021

A Canadian parliament member named Will Amos had to apologize after he accidentally showed up naked on camera during a virtual parliamentary sitting in April 2021.

He later explained that he was getting changed in his office and didn’t realize the camera was on.

A fellow parliamentary member gently chided Amos after the incident, saying to the meeting’s attendees, “We have seen that the member was in very good shape, but I think that this member should be reminded of what is appropriate and to control his camera.”

Amos said he was embarrassed by the mistake and promised that it wouldn’t happen again. Damn.

Hollywood producer naked video bombs husband’s Zoom call

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bowers (@jsnbowers)

Paramount producer Jason Bowers accidentally walked, seemingly naked, into the virtual call of his husband Damian Mlotkowski last spring. Bowers didn’t realize he was on camera since he was walking out of the bathroom while looking at his phone. But as soon as he noticed, he hit the floor, and his husband’s mouth dropped open.

“I was so embarrassed that they might have seen me naked, and by dropping to the floor they wouldn’t be able to see me, hopefully,” Bowers later explained. “When I fell to the floor, I started laughing hysterically because I had no idea what they saw. I was mortified, but overall I think it’s such a funny moment.”

‘New Yorker’ suspends reporter after this “embarrassingly stupid mistake” on Zoom call

While some of these mishaps were just laughable mistakes, others have had more serious consequences. Take what happened to now-former New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin back in October 2020.

During a virtual chat between magazine staff and WNYC radio, Toobin was caught pleasuring himself.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he explained. But the damage was done.

The New Yorker fired him, and WNYC banned him from all future broadcasts. Toobin called it “an embarrassingly stupid mistake” while apologizing to his friends, family, and co-workers.

Let this be a lesson, folks: Business first, pleasure later.

Judge working from home caught shirtless during court hearing on Zoom

During the early days of the pandemic, Carmo Antônio de Souza, a Brazilian judge, was caught shirtless on camera while on a business call with five other court members. All the others were dressed in appropriate work attire.

The judge quietly moved out of the camera’s frame and then returned shortly after, wearing a shirt, as if nothing had happened — smooooooth.

Weirdly, the court tried to call reports of the incident “fake news.” So much for truth and justice! However, by that point, video of the incident had already spread far and wide online.

City council employee accidentally streams himself having sex during Zoom meeting

The crown of zoom mishaps should likely go to a Brazilian city council employee who was recorded having full-on sex during a video conference, seemingly unaware that everyone was watching back in August 2020.

The employee, a city council staff member, meant to leave the call halfway through the meeting. But he accidentally left his camera on and proceeded to have sex on his bed, in plain view of the other meeting attendees.

To their credit, the other attendees simply ignored the sex while continuing their discussion on delivering food to students during the pandemic — tax dollars at work!

Homophobic school board member resigns after horribly embarrassing Zoom incident

While we can feel sorry for people who get caught on camera with their pants down, there are certainly others we feel less sorry for.

Hackensack, New Jersey school board member Frances Cogelja — a woman who opposes teaching LGBTQ-related curriculum in schools — resigned from the board after she was caught during a virtual board meeting taking her webcam to the bathroom and defecating before a stunned audience of about 150 parents, educators, students, and board members.

Hopefully, she had her microphone turned off!

Hackensack issued her resignation from the board the following day. Guess you could say she flushed her board membership right down the toilet — later hater!

Madison Cawthorn was caught doing WHAT during a Zoom meeting?!

Now-former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is an anti-LGBTQ bigot who was thankfully voted out of office in 2022 after he was caught humping a male friend and wearing women’s lingerie. (There’s nothing wrong with humping friends and wearing lingerie, of course. But when you persecute others for doing the same thing, it’s a delicious irony.)

Months before Cawthorn’s electoral defeat, he was caught on camera ignoring the testimony of military veterans while he cleaned his gun. His spokesperson tried to defend the incident by saying “What could possibly be more patriotic than guns and veterans?”

But considering the fact that the veterans were talking about serious health issues they had after being exposed to toxic burn pits on military bases, his gun cleaning seemed hardly patriotic.

John Feal, a September 11 first responder who attended the virtual meeting, said of Cawthorn’s behavior, “It was immature. (Cawthorn is) a child. He lacks common sense. I think the congressman was overcompensating for something that he lacks and feeling inadequate among the heroes on that call.”

News reporter gets caught without pants in at-home interview

Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020

ABC News reporter Will Reeves was slightly embarrassed after he was caught in April 2020 sitting for a virtual interview with Good Morning America while not wearing any pants.

He wore a shirt and suit jacket up top, but his bottom half showed his naked thigh and what appeared to be underwear. He later explained that he had planned on working out after the interview and was wearing a pair of gym shorts.

Reeves called the incident “hilariously mortifying,” but we considered it “hilariously hot.”