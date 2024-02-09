Sia & Kylie are dancing alone, Kacey Musgraves digs deep, Michael Medrano gets X-rated: Your weekly bop roundup

To say this week in new music is stacked is an understatement thanks to the amount of talent that is rising out of the queer indie music space. It’s almost overwhelming, but to those who follow along, it’s a glorious time to say the least. Of course, we have seasoned veterans in the pop game continuing to deliver, but if you’re not up to speed, it’s time to get acquainted with some of these incredible LGBTQ+ artists who are forging their own paths in the industry.

Listen up and get your life to this week’s edition of “bop after bop”…

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

“Dance Alone” by Sia and Kylie Minogue

We can never have too much Kylie Minogue, and fresh off her recent Grammy win for her viral smash “Padam Padam”, Sia has enlisted the Australian pop legend for another hit titled “Dance Alone.” Sia and Minogue have previously worked together, as Sia penned two songs on Minogue’s 2014 LP, ​​Kiss Me Once, but this bouncy dance track serves a special kind of pop magic we can only expect from this powerhouse duo.

“Make You Mine” by Madison Beer

Madison Beer just keeps getting better, and before she embarks on her 52-date Spinnin Tour, the singer-songwriter has dropped a major bop. “Make You Mine” is an alluring ascension into main pop girl territory, with an addicting chorus featuring breathy vocals that glide over the track’s pulsating tempo. This sultry single promises fans that this is just the beginning of another great year for Beer.

“PORNSTAR ☆” by Michael Medrano

Michael Medrano is leaving fans gooning big time with his erotic new track “PORNSTAR ☆” Paired with X-rated visuals too hot for YouTube to handle and an infectious, thumping bass, Medrano aims to please while also offering some stellar lyricism beneath the track’s provocative nature. The pre-chorus is a highlight (“Oh my lover moves like a video only I watch alone”), and this release proves Medrano’s tenacity as an artist who knows how to take control.

“WE SHOULD” by Bentley Robles

Bentley Robles is leading with lust on new single “WE SHOULD”, an enticing offering from an indie artist who delivers just as consistently as your favorite pop stars. With mesmerizing melodies that linger throughout the track’s dynamic blend of atmospheric verses and a punchy chorus, the song is a late-night ride we may have all toyed with taking before, but Robles has gone all in.

“Deeper Well” by Kacey Musgraves

One of the gays favorite singer-songwriters Kacey Musgraves is digging deep on new single “Deeper Well”, with her new album of the same name set to drop March 15. The song is a minimalistic self-reflection for Musgraves, following her divorce-inspired previous album star-crossed, the singer’s vocals glisten over hums of guitar, painting a pastoral picture of both growth and deep-rooted centering. It’s for the girlies who have healed, and if you’re not quite there yet, you may want to take a listen.

“DANGEROUS” by Bronze Avery

Queerties Awards nominee Bronze Avery continues to tease his upcoming project HEATWAVE with another addicting bop. “DANGEROUS” is an electric burst of pop perfection that mixes elements of early 2000s production with a modern twist. With a string of bangers under his belt and a voice that is poised for pop stardom, Avery isn’t just Bronze, he is going for the gold.

“Saint Sebastian” by Bryce Bowyn

Dance-pop artist Bryce Bowyn has dropped his latest EP, Divine Chemistry, today, led by glistening synth-pop anthem “Saint Sebastian” The track explores the pain of unrequited love, inspired by Renaissance art and through the iconography of queer-coded martyr Saint Sebastian. It’s both clever and anthemic and proves his artpop truly could mean anything.

“mr useless” by Shygirl featuring SG Lewis

Shygirl is keeping the clubs alive with the bangers she has packed into her new EP Club Shy, out today. “mr useless” is the mesmerizing dance track leading the pack, showing a new side to Shygirl, leaning into her deep-rooted affinity for club and electronic music, paying homage to East London’s vibrant nightlife scene. It’s everything you could ask for on the dancefloor, and this record is sure to take you there.

“People Pretending to Be You” by Allen Miller

Meet Allen Miller, your new favorite indie queer singer-songwriter. His new single, “People Pretending to Be You,” is a charming listen, boasting cheerful pop melodies and heartfelt lyrics that mark a departure from the artist’s acoustic roots. With a grin in his voice, Miller sings of the journey of discovering his soulmate, and it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face too.