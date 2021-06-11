Stop everything and listen to Kylie Minogue covering Lady Gaga

In a grand gesture toward pride month–or just to make every gay boy in the world squeal–icon Kylie Minogue has just released her cover of a song by another gay icon, Lady Gaga.

Officially, Minogue released the track in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Gaga’s smash album Born this Way. The new recording sees her cover “Marry the Night,” Gaga’s fifth single off the album. The song won critical praise, with media outlets comparing it to the work of pop composer Giorgio Moroder. The tune peaked at #1 on the Billboard dance charts, and #27 on the pop charts.

Related: Lady Gaga releases Elvis-riffic cover version of “Born this Way” to mark album’s 10th anniversary

True to Ms. Minogue’s own dance-ready sensibilities, the new version of “Marry the Night” turns up the energy for a boogie-ready beat and adds in some dark synthwave to boot. The song also features Minogue showing off her lower vocal range–a relative rarity in her discography.

Kylie Minogue’s cover of “Marry the Night” is the second single off Born This Way Reimagined: The Tenth Anniversary, a special re-recording of the album featuring covers by popular musicians. The release follows that of a country version of “Born this Way” recorded by Orville Peck and a hip-hop version of “Judas” by Big Freedia. The cover artists for three additional songs on the album–“Yoü and I,” “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” and “Edge of Glory”–remain a closely guarded secret.