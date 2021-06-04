Lady Gaga releases Elvis-riffic cover version of “Born this Way” to mark album’s 10th anniversary

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga’s seminal–and oh-so-queer–album Born this Way, the singer has opted to release a special cover version of the album. And, in an exciting twist, we just picked up the title track.

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Special Edition goes on sale June 18. Gaga and collaborator Orville Peck dropped the latter’s cover of the title track this morning, a so-called “Country Road Version” of “Born This Way.”

The collaboration with Peck makes an odd kind of sense given that Peck identifies as gay and is also known for always wearing a mask; in other words, exactly the kind of thing Gaga would wear. Though music aficionados have offered up several theories, his true identity remains unknown.

We have to wonder if–given the subtitle–Gaga & Peck took a bit of inspiration from Lil Nas X…which is never a bad thing. On the other hand, listening to the tune, we got serious Elvis Presley vibes from Peck’s vocals. And we are very ok with that.

Have a listen and try not to do the Elvis hip shake.

