Supreme Court decision inspires ill-advised “Gay for Gorsuch” T-shirt orders

Many Americans were surprised when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of LGBTQ employment protections on June 15 — especially because Neil Gorsuch, one of the more conservative Supreme Court justices, authored the majority opinion.

That same day, self-described “conservative-libertarian journalist” Brad Polumbo tweeted that he ordered an “I’m Gay for Gorsuch!” T-shirt, which is currently available on Redbubble.

“Omg where did you buy this shirt?!” one commenter wrote. “I so want one!”

But others weren’t amused.

our father who art in hell deliver us from our transgressions https://t.co/8Eqek4kZLx — tarachara | local trap (@taracharamod) June 15, 2020

elites recognize one (1) modicum of humanity for queer and trans folks and y'all do….this? nope. https://t.co/5KKUnduEA7 — air conditioning fan account (@saymthreetimes) June 15, 2020

Reaching Mariana Sea Trench levels of despair pic.twitter.com/XsiTbyYWNb — sam from above (@samcorb) June 15, 2020

this is a felony https://t.co/eVEMdZ3lsR — carolyn freeman (@carolynrfreeman) June 15, 2020

For anyone feeling such Gorsuch idolatry, please consider his judicial record. In 2013, he voted in favor of Hobby Lobby and other corporations that raise religious objections to paying for contraception under health plans. In 2015, he joined an opinion rejecting a transgender woman’s argument that the Oklahoma Department of Corrections violated her constitutional rights by denying her medically necessary hormone treatment. And in 2017, he dissented when the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to deny same-sex married parents the same right to appear on a birth certificate.

Or, as Lambda Legal said in a 2017 headline, Gorsuch “has an unacceptable, hostile record towards LGBT people.”